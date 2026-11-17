Is it a cologne, a cryptocurrency or ‘some kind of sex thing’? Sharon Horgan in a new US ad campaign for Aer Lingus

Sharon Horgan has the funniest line in the new Aer Lingus campaign for the US market – and the one that cuts to the heart of the airline’s branding problem across the Atlantic.

The scene is an informal ideas session set in a buzzy restaurant, positioning Horgan as a consultant breezing in to advise the airline’s youthful team. The problem is quickly explained to her. Americans are confused about what Aer Lingus is.

The team chip in saying that people variously think it’s a cologne, a Scandinavian furniture brand, crypto or, as one young woman brightly says, “some kind of sex thing”. After a beat, it’s Horgan’s turn: “Lingus, eh, I think Lingus is your problem.”

She goes on to helpfully point out that “lingus” means “fleet” in Irish, while agreeing that Americans often think it’s something else entirely. There is, though, a knowing twinkle in her eye that suggests translation may not be the entire problem.

One thing the brand knows – and bravely references in the ad – is that the name is regularly rolled out as a snigger-inducing punchline. Air travel isn’t the first thing raucous US audiences with sex on their minds apparently think about when they hear the word lingus.

On US late-night talk shows “Aer Lingus” has got an easy audience laugh for presenters such as Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. And it’s such a well-worn gag that there’s any number of examples.

In his 2016 Netflix stand-up special, comedian Dana Carvey quips: “Ever heard of Aer Lingus, the Irish airline? It’s very cool. Why anybody would name their airline Aer Lingus I can’t fathom. It sounds vaguely pornographic doesn’t it? ‘Welcome to Aer Lingus where you get a little something else with your ticket.’” Cue gales of laughter.

The issue, though, that this campaign leans fully into is the confusion over the name. Obviously – to us – it isn’t English and that is a problem for US consumer understanding. Though neither are Lufthansa or Iberia and they haven’t felt the need to spell out that their business involves air travel. And they don’t even have an “Aer” in their name that might be a clue to their business.

But then America does seem to have an issue with Irish names, especially on talk shows, where they are considered generally baffling in a way that doesn’t seem to apply to other non-English names.

Saoirse Ronan and Domhnall Gleeson are just two Irish actors who have had to play along while various TV hosts seem comically bewildered, never acknowledging that the names are simply in a native language. Javier Bardem or Mads Mikkelsen don’t seem to face similar ridicule.

In considering the Aer Lingus problem, Horgan explains that Americans are very direct: “They like to call the thing the thing that it does.”

She picks up a card, scribbles out Aer Lingus and writes “The Irish Airline”; it’s a lightbulb moment for the team.

It is a perfectly executed ad. The tone is humorous and the easy dialogue is smart and fun. Fans of Horgan’s dramas including Bad Sisters, Divorce and Catastrophe will recognise the humour and her realistic, relatable style.

“The Irish Airline” is a new US brand direction for the carrier and the campaign launched across digital platforms on November 12th. It was co-written by Horgan, developed by her production company Merman, and directed by Rachel Stubbings, one of the UK’s top comedy directors.

Global creative agency Uncommon Creative Studio, which is leading the airline’s brand repositioning in North America, also gets a development credit. The media strategy was developed by MG OMD.

“The Irish Airline” explainer comes as research conducted by the carrier suggested that 66 per cent of Americans don’t know what Aer Lingus is, with some thinking it’s a pasta brand, a wrestling move and even a type of dog.

The findings come from the Aer Lingus brand health barometer, which polled 3,888 adults aged 18-plus across New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. It is not clear whether those polled were given options or whether any of the respondents suggested the risqué option that has become such a handy stand-up punchline.

Speaking about the campaign Horgan said: “All the years of jokes about what Aer Lingus means have finally paid off ...”

Choosing Horgan to not only develop but also star in the campaign reflects the Irish woman’s growing transatlantic stardom, and her position as an entertainment world powerhouse. A second series of her new drama, the critically acclaimed Youth, has been commissioned by HBO, with the streamer saying that Youth ranks “among the top five HBO comedy launches globally”.

Commenting on the campaign, Julie Matheny, executive creative director at Uncommon Creative Studio, said: “Most Americans don’t know that Aer Lingus is an airline, let alone an Irish one. So we decided to use comedy to lean into that, with someone Americans already love, Sharon Horgan. Americans and the Irish both love making fun of themselves, so this felt like the perfect introduction for the brand in the US.”

With Aer Lingus trimming its transatlantic schedule due to intense competition from US carriers, the Irish airline will be hoping Horgan can sprinkle some stardust on the brand and win it new customers.