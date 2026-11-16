Children dying from hypothermia in Gaza due to aid restrictions, EU commissioner says

Displaced Palestinian children scoop water from a flooded area at a displacement camp in Gaza City on November 7th. Photograph: Mohammed Al Qumsan/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Several governments have called on Israel to urgently lift limits preventing aid and materials from getting into Gaza, during the latest “humanitarian catastrophe” inside the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding that has destroyed tents and other makeshift encampments, leaving displaced civilians in Gaza facing the harsh winter elements.

“Families exposed to freezing rains and children dying from hypothermia, this is the reality in Gaza,” Hadja Lahbib, European commissioner for equality and crisis management, said on Monday.

The world could not turn a blind eye to the “humanitarian catastrophe” unfolding in the territory, she said.

Greater pressure had to be put on Israel to open up aid corridors allowing vital supplies into Gaza, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said.

“It is simply not acceptable that there is food, that there is equipment, that there is life-saving material sitting at the border when there are people, quite literally, and children in particular, dying from hypothermia and from starvation on the other side of the border,” the Minister said.

McEntee made the case for urgent action during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“This is a man-made catastrophe. We know that there is aid there that could be let in tomorrow, today, in the next hour, if the will was there from the Israeli authorities,” she said.

International aid agencies have criticised rules limiting the entry of “dual use” equipment into Gaza, such as generators and tent poles, which Israeli authorities claim could be used for military purposes by Hamas fighters.

[ Taoiseach condemns blocking of aid to Gaza but says action at summits ‘unlikely’Opens in new window ]

A large proportion of Gaza’s population have been displaced from their homes by Israel’s two-year military campaign, which reduced large parts of the Gaza Strip to rubble. Israel launched the invasion in response to the October 7th attacks by Hamas in southern Israel in late 2023.

Heavy rain in recent days has flooded tens of thousands of tents, compounding what was already a humanitarian crisis inside the Palestinian enclave.

Lahbib, who sits at the top table of the EU’s powerful executive body with commission president Ursula von der Leyen, criticised Israel for only allowing “dual use” supplies into Gaza once a week.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the UK, Italy, Canada and Australia called for tents and other vital supplies stuck at the border to be let into Gaza.

“The recent floods have brought further suffering – and this was only the first storm of the winter. People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance,” the statement said.

Separately, momentum for an EU-wide ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank has stalled in recent months.

Germany and Italy remain reluctant to back a trade ban prohibiting the import of goods produced by Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. The support of either Berlin or Rome would be needed to deliver a big enough majority of the EU’s 27 member states to approve such a sanction.

Privately, diplomats from EU countries supportive of Israel want Brussels to explore dialogue with whatever coalition government is formed in the country, in effect shelving the prospects of any settlement trade ban.

Recent elections to the Knesset left the parties of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot both short of a majority, initiating an uncertain few weeks of coalition talks that may draw in the far right, an Arab bloc, or result in some form of unity administration that pairs Netanyahu and Eisenkot.

Speaking in Brussels, McEntee said there was a hope within the EU that the next Israeli government might shift position on the expansion of illegal settlements.