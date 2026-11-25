Andriy Sadovyi, the long-time mayor of Lviv, is fond of saying that while Kyiv may be the heart of Ukraine, his historic city near the Polish border is its soul.

Yet even here – where the Russian language is seldom heard, Orthodox believers are outnumbered by adherents of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and bustling streets come to a standstill every day to honour the funeral corteges of fallen soldiers – Moscow can recruit people to spy, sabotage and allegedly kill on its behalf.

Just after midnight on February 22nd this year, a call came in to Ukraine’s 112 emergency hotline to report a break-in at a shop on Danylyshyna Street in Lviv, close to the Unesco-listed heart of the city.

When a police patrol team arrived at the scene, a bomb placed in a rubbish bin on the street exploded. When more police officers and national guard members arrived to help the wounded, a second bomb was remotely detonated.

Police patrol officer Viktoriya Shpylka (23) died that night of her injuries. More than 20 other people were wounded, one of whom, national guardsman Yosyf Pavlynskyi (31), died in hospital nearly two weeks later.

Ukrainian police patrol officer Viktoriya Shpylka (23) was killed in a double bomb attack in Lviv in western Ukraine in February. A Ukrainian woman is accused of planting the bombs for Russian operatives who promised payment of about $2,000 (€1,820). Photograph: National Police of Ukraine

Ukrainian national guard officer Yosyf Pavlynskyi (31) died of injuries suffered in the double bomb attack in Lviv. Photograph: National Guard of Ukraine

About 10 hours after the explosions, police arrested Iryna Savetina in a town about 90km west of Lviv and only half an hour’s drive from the Polish frontier.

According to prosecutors and her lawyer at the time, Savetina (33) said she had been looking for work online when a Russian-speaking man who called himself Mark contacted her via the Telegram messenger app.

She said he mentioned possible “tasks”, but when he talked about setting fire to cars used by military officers she refused to consider it. Then she was contacted by another Russian speaker who introduced himself as Daniil, who said he would pay her for helping to intimidate someone who owed him money.

Investigators believe Mark and Daniil are members of the FSB or another Russian security service. On their instruction, Savetina allegedly bought chemicals and metal nuts from household goods stores, and made two bombs by following step-by-step guidance that the men gave her on Telegram.

She also allegedly bought mobiles phones – two to detonate the bombs and one that she placed in the window of the flat to play live video to her handlers, so they could watch her planting the explosives and monitor the street. When they saw the police patrol team arrive in response to the fake break-in report, they detonated the first device, and when more units rushed to the scene they triggered the second.

The aftermath of a deadly double bombing in Lviv in western Ukraine in February. Ukraine's SBU security service says a Ukrainian woman planted the bombs on orders from Russia. Photograph: National Police of Ukraine

According to Pavlo Novitskyi, who was appointed as Savetina’s lawyer through a legal aid centre in Lviv, the people she was in touch with on Telegram also told her to head for the Polish border after she had planted the bombs.

“The evidence is clear. After she was detained, she was questioned in my presence, and she wasn’t subjected to any pressure. She gave a very clear account of her actions,” says Novitskyi, who withdrew from the case this summer.

“But she claimed she didn’t fully realise what would actually happen, and that if she had known, she wouldn’t have done it.”

Savetina described the events in a pretrial court appearance.

She did not deny building and planting the devices under the guidance of Mark and Daniil, but insisted she had not understood that she was making bombs.

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Novitskyi and court reports say one of the men on Telegram assured Savetina that the effect would be a mere “khlopushka” – something like a cracker or a party popper, and certainly not blasts big enough to kill and injure two dozen people.

Savetina told a pretrial hearing that at one point she told Mark she would no longer follow their instructions. But then Daniil called and made thinly veiled threats, saying they knew all about her debts, and where her mother lived.

The recruiters promised Savetina about $1,000 (€910) for each device. The investigation into the double bombing is now complete, and the indictment went to court this month. She could be jailed for life.

The real identities of Mark and Daniil are unknown, but the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the person who allegedly made the hoax call to police about a break-in – an 18-year-old woman from the city of Kharkiv, 950km east of Lviv. She also said she was recruited on Telegram while seeking work, and was offered $100 to make the false report.

A banner in a Lviv cafe reads: "Honour the fallen, help the living, fight for prisoners of war." Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

The western part of Ukraine is widely seen as its most patriotic region, where the nation’s language, culture and traditions are most deeply rooted and Russian influence was always weakest.

Hundreds of thousands of people have moved to western Ukraine since Russia launched its all-out invasion in 2022, and the SBU in Lviv says the “vast majority” of people who commit crimes against Ukraine in the Lviv region are not locals.

Yet Savetina comes from the Rivne region of western Ukraine, and Lviv natives are evidently not immune to Russia’s online campaign to recruit Ukrainians.

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Lviv man Mykhailo Stselnikov is now on trial for shooting dead prominent politician Andriy Parubiy in the city in August 2025. Prosecutors say he was recruited by Russia the previous year when he was searching Telegram for information about his son, who had gone missing while serving in Ukraine’s military. The accused has called the murder his “personal revenge” on the Ukrainian authorities.

Two months ago, another native of Lviv region was jailed for 15 years for collecting information on airfields in western Ukraine to help Russia target them in missile and drone strikes. Investigators said he was recruited after posting anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram.

“Financial reward is the primary motive that drives recruited individuals to co-operate with the enemy. Russian intelligence services ... promise quick earnings for carrying out various tasks – ranging from gathering intelligence and transmitting data to committing acts of sabotage and destabilisation,” the SBU in Lviv told The Irish Times.

“At the same time, the promised funds serve as a tool for manipulation: the enemy gradually draws the individual into illegal activities, expands the scope of their tasks, and effectively turns them into an accomplice in crimes against their own state.

A woman on the main square of Lviv in western Ukraine reads death notices honouring local people who have been killed defending the country from Russia's invasion. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

“Russian handlers may treat these operatives as expendable – there have been documented cases of agents being killed by the very explosives they were tasked with planting. Another method involves blackmail and psychological pressure. The Russians might convince an individual that sending even a single reply effectively makes them a traitor, and that Russian intelligence will leak this information to the SBU.”

Of the more than 1,100 Ukrainians accused of committing crimes for Russia since 2022, one in five were minors. Ukraine warns its people that the FSB and other Russian security agencies seek recruits not only via messaging apps, but through online games, dating sites and other platforms.

“The enemy may pose as an employer, a volunteer, or a law enforcement officer ... all to gain the target’s trust,” the SBU said, noting that it had launched a public information campaign entitled, “The FSB will become anyone to make you a traitor.”

Novitskyi (64) is baffled that any of his compatriots would choose to help autocratic Russia.

“When people with a Ukrainian passport fight against Ukraine, I just don’t understand it,” he says. “I still remember the Soviet Union, and I don’t want to go back to that life.”

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