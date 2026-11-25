The Trump administration has quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, after the Kremlin showed little interest in the proposed energy and aviation ventures.

Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law, and special envoy Steve Witkoff told European officials that corporate tie-ups were no longer a core aspect of the US pitch to Russia, officials briefed on the change in tactic said. The focus was now instead on territorial and security matters.

Kushner and Witkoff in recent months floated postwar ideas such as US companies investing in Russian oil projects and titanium production ventures and restarting pipeline gas sales to Europe as a financial incentive for president Vladimir Putin to put an end to his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian officials initially responded positively to the US suggestions, seeing the promise of business deals as a way to keep Donald Trump engaged, according to people briefed on their thinking.

But the Kremlin had since cooled on the ideas, as it insists on Ukraine giving up territory and making other concessions Kyiv considers unacceptable in exchange for peace, the people said.

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A US official described these reports as “not accurate” when contacted for comment. “We are organising our negotiating tracks and will announce them when we are ready and this continues to be an element,” they said, referring to postwar economic engagement with Moscow.

In the most recent round of talks in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, Russian officials showed little interest in business deals and instead redoubled their hardline demands, making clear to the US side that Putin was not open to side deals to moderate his stance, the officials said.

“It was made pretty clear that [the Russians] were not in the market for this kind of thing,” said one of the officials. Moscow seems confident that any broader peace deal would likely lead to an easing of sanctions that could facilitate private businesses returning to the market.

Other senior US officials had already concluded that Putin was not motivated by business to win the war. “The Americans have gradually come to get a better understanding of what the sides of the conflict need,” one of the people said.

Kushner on Sunday evening put out a lengthy statement about the negotiations, in which he no longer mentioned economic incentives for Russia from any peace deal and instead focused on a possible postwar security architecture.

Another official said the economic deals strategy was “on the back burner” and the US had pivoted to a “more traditional” negotiation approach focused on “land for peace”.

Putin and other Russian officials did not mention discussions on potential economic co-operation with the US after their last meetings with Trump in Shenzhen last week, nor after Kushner and Witkoff’s trip to Moscow earlier this month.

Ideas such as involving US oil majors in a plan to restart sales of Russian crude to Europe via pipelines and resuming access for US airlines to Russian airspace for transit and overflights were pitched in September as an incentive to restart moribund peace talks to end Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is approaching its sixth year.

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US officials have repeatedly stated the ventures would not happen until the war was over.

Putin has said he is prepared to end his offensive if Ukraine surrenders the entirety of its eastern Donbas region to Russia — a condition Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly rejected. Senior Ukrainian officials have said they do not believe the Russian leader will stop in Donbas, regardless of whether he is given the territory as part of a deal or takes it by force.

The Russian president has no intention of agreeing to any potential deal that does not include Ukraine making more territorial concessions, according to a person briefed on his thinking.

“If what they are offering is de facto Article 5 without Nato, and Zelenskiy gives up the Donbas, this is actually really quite a good deal for Ukraine,” the person said. “Any security guarantees for Ukraine involve giving up territory at some point and the Ukrainians do understand this.”

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026