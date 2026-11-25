How well will the EU cope with the populist nationalism on the rise across the continent? The bloc is the world’s most advanced supranational arrangement. France and Germany are its two indispensable nations. Yet what seems to lie ahead is a high probability of nationalist governments in both, at a time of great economic pressure.

This is a particularly significant danger in France, where the far right seems the most likely winner of the presidential election next spring. This could create existential crises for the EU. Yet, as Jean Monnet, one of the EU’s founders, wrote: “I have always believed that Europe would be made in crises.”

The crises now looming are big enough to break Europe — but also perhaps to make it, as he hoped.

The latest averages of French polls show Marine Le Pen (on the far right) on around 35 per cent in the first round and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (on the far left) on around 17 per cent: so the fury seen on French streets is not limited to protesters. Le Pen wins against all potential rivals in the second round.

In his disturbing recent book, my colleague Victor Mallet notes if a victorious Le Pen were merely to imitate Viktor Orbán’s disruption and disobedience, she would create, in the words of Mujtaba Rahman of the Eurasia Group, “the greatest crisis in the EU’s history”.

France might refuse to recognise many EU laws and agreements. It might also break with the bloc’s consensus on foreign policy, not least by moving closer to Russia. Yet it could also swiftly find itself in a fiscal crisis that would, in turn, create a dangerous threat to itself. Mélenchon would be at least as dangerous.

The French fiscal danger is threefold: first, its deficits and debts are high; second, the domestic politics of fiscal retrenchment is brutal; and, third, France will depend in extremis on support from the ECB. It is not hard to imagine that a crisis could go very badly under a nationalist government elected by voters fiercely opposed to any “austerity”.

At the end of last year, French gross public debt was 116 per cent of GDP, up from 66 per cent in 2007, while Germany’s was only 63 per cent. The former was still well below Italy’s 137 per cent.

But the French fiscal deficit was 5.1 per cent of GDP, against Italy’s 3.1 per cent, and its primary fiscal deficit (before interest spending) was 3 per cent against Italy’s primary surplus of 0.5 per cent. Not surprisingly, France has been under the EU’s “excess deficit procedure” for some years.

What makes the deficits so difficult to curb is that total spending is the second highest in the EU: 58 per cent of GDP. As my colleague John Burn-Murdoch has explained, “In 2024, the French government spent more on pensions than on education, policing, housing, infrastructure and defence combined.” It is politically unable to cut pension spending. Yet raising taxes still higher would surely be crazy.

Marine Le Pen. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

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French interest rates are lower than those of the US or UK. But they are higher than those of the former crisis-hit Eurozone countries. The interest burden on the government is also bound to rise from 2.6 per cent of GDP this year as the old bonds mature. France has the same inflation risk as other Eurozone members. So, its adverse spreads must reflect country-specific risks.

The question then is what would happen if, under a new government, investors were to flee from French debt.

In July 2022, the ECB announced its “Transmission Protection Instrument”. This would allow it to buy public sector debt of a member in trouble. But doing so would be conditional on the member’s compliance with the EU’s fiscal framework. For a member state subject to the excess deficit procedure, the decision would be political. In the case of France, it would be doubly political: the country is far too important to abandon, but others might feel it is too expensive to save. It is not hard to imagine what Germans (or those in other “frugal” countries) would feel if they thought they were signing a blank cheque to hostile French nationalists via the ECB.

Much would depend on how the new president behaved. Le Pen has herself suggested a “golden rule” to limit national debt to 60 per cent of GDP and reduce the public deficit by 0.5 per cent of GDP annually, with a view to reaching “close to a balanced budget”. Given the scale of the task and the desires of her supporters for more spending, such a voluntary turnaround seems unlikely. More likely would be the onset of a severe crisis and so a moment of truth.

In 1981 François Mitterrand was elected on a dirigiste and Keynesian economic platform. Subsequently, both of these planks were abandoned as impractical and undesirable. These reversals ultimately led to the creation of the euro. No doubt this was partly because Mitterrand himself was so sympathetic to the European cause. But it was also because he recognised there was no longer a future for France as a great power outside what was to become the EU. A Europe of individual nation states is ultimately an irrelevant Europe. This is far truer today, with an indifferent US, a risen China and a rising India.

The French right and left of today are different from those of the 1980s, as is France itself. But, given subsequent history, especially the creation of the euro, they could face an even more brutal choice than Mitterrand rather quickly: tough fiscal stringency or the risk of “Frexit”. The crisis that is likely to arise would be the sort of event that Monnet himself predicted. If so, it just might turn out to be the French right’s fate to strengthen the EU, not weaken it.

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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