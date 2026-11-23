A Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket carrying satellites lifts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2016. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Germany’s foreign intelligence service has warned that, next month, Russia is planning to launch a nuclear warhead into space, endangering the planet’s satellite network and rewriting global security risk calculations.

The leaked German intelligence report joins a growing body of western intelligence reports warning of a “Pearl Harbor in space” moment, a nod to the surprise 1941 Japanese attack on a US navy base in Hawaii that triggered Washington’s entry into the second World War.

The nuclear satellite warning comes after days of Russian-related provocations from Denmark to Poland, an emergency Nato meeting in Brussels and a Bratislava meeting of the Visegrad Group – Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

All meetings are likely to consider the leaked German intelligence assessment that, by year-end, Russia will launch the Sputnik-S satellite with alleged nuclear capabilities.

Within a short period, the new satellite would be ready for service. Earlier this year US Space Commander Gen Stephen N Whiting said a nuclear blast in space could take out about one third of all satellites in low Earth orbit, with others facing potential damage through debris and eventual failure.

This would cripple everything from broadcasting and banking to the global positioning system (GPS) to the Starlink internet satellite network crucial for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

A final risk, a strong electromagnetic pulse felt on Earth, could trigger a large-scale failure of technical systems worldwide.

“The consequences for life in Germany would also be immense: power outages, severe restrictions on communication or navigation,” Maj Gen Armin Fleischmann of the country’s Cyber and Information Space Command (CIR), told Germany’s ARD public television network.

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ARD’s report on Monday, citing leaked German intelligence, comes three years after US intelligence described reported Russian plans to place a nuclear weapon in space as a “serious threat to national security”.

In October, the US military intelligence agency (DIA) renewed its warning, saying any efforts would violate the 1967 outer space treaty.

The treaty, signed at the height of the Cold War, draws on a 1963 UN resolution and declares space an area for free use and exploration by all and “shall be the province of all mankind”.

Article four of the treaty states explicitly that party states “undertake not to place in orbit around the Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction, install such weapons on celestial bodies, or station such weapons in outer space in any other manner”.

Germany’s federal ministry of defence did not respond to the ARD report. The Russian Embassy in Berlin said it had no information on the reported nuclear satellite but called any such claims “part of a propaganda campaign”.

Any Russian “measures to explore and use space” would, it added, be “in line with international obligations” and “exclusively for peaceful purposes”.

For some military analysts, a December launch would be the next logical step after the launch in February 2022 of the Kosmos-2553 satellite.

Just before the start of its full invasion of Ukraine, Moscow said the satellite would conduct research into space radiation, but several intelligence services believe it is a “dummy” satellite designed to test the effects of heavy nuclear radiation in space.

A recording from a surveillance camera, made in the early morning of November 20th, 2026, and posted on social media shows a flash from an explosion near Chmielek, in Biłgoraj County, eastern Poland. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Poland is already on high alert amid claims Moscow is planning a false-flag operation around its Baltic Sea Kaliningrad exclave.

Polish intelligence have publicised four such false narratives: fake claims that German troops stationed in Poland had joined a co-ordinated Ukrainian attack; an untrue claim that Poland and Lithuania had used Ukrainian missiles to strike Russia; a false claim that Ukraine was seeking to draw Poland into the war; and a final, false report that Nato had attacked Kaliningrad.

The latter claim appeared to have been spread on Friday, when Kaliningrad air raid sirens were activated and residents were ordered to seek shelter after authorities said an unidentified object had been detected approaching from the direction of Lithuania.

Vilnius denied it was allowing its airspace to be used – by Ukraine or anyone else – for a potential attack. Also on Friday, three Russian cruise missiles came down in three different Polish sites in what Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk called an “intentional provocation” timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country.

At an emergency Nato meeting in Brussels on Monday, Poland presented its preliminary report on the incident and demanded more air cover in the region from other Nato partners.

One of the missiles crashed some 35km from the military exercise site in a southeastern region between the city of Lublin and the border with Ukraine.

Crash investigators identified the objects as factory-new Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles.

“Kremlin trolls will once again try to convince Poles that these are not Russian missiles,” said Waldemar Zurek, Poland’s justice minister and prosecutor general, “but the evidence nips those lies in the bud.”

Amid growing security fears, France is to move fighter jets to Sweden while Germany on Sunday began its first tactical tests of single-use so-called kamikaze drones during military exercises in Lithuania.

From next year, an armoured brigade ​of 5,000 German troops will be permanently stationed in the Baltic country.

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