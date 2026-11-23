Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has lauded his country’s military and security services for sinking a Russian warship and striking a cargo vessel on the Libyan coast, as Kyiv’s drone forces extend their reach far beyond the territory of the warring neighbours.

The corvette Merkury – one of the most modern ships in the Russian navy – and the Angara cargo ship were attacked by marine drones on Sunday, as rescue ships in the Baltic put out a fire on another Russian cargo vessel, the Sparta II, after it was hit by aerial drones. The Angara and the Sparta II are under Ukrainian and US sanctions for carrying weapons for Moscow.

“An exemplary Ukrainian operation ... I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our defence forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks,” Zelenskiy said of the strikes on the Merkury, which was in a naval base at Benghazi, and the Angara, which was in the Mediterranean nearby.

He said a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was destroyed along with the 105m, 2,000-tonne Merkury – which only entered service three years ago. He also posted footage of marine drones striking the two ships, causing huge explosions.

The capsized Russian navy corvette Merkury was hit by a drone strike, the Ukrainian president said. Photograph: Satellite image from Vantor via AP

“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” Zelenskiy added.

Russia is close to the regime of military commander Khalifa Haftar that controls eastern Libya from Benghazi, while Ukrainian troops are reportedly based in the west of the country, which is run from Tripoli by an internationally recognised government.

Kyiv has not confirmed that its troops provide training to government forces and use Libya to strike Russian shipping, but Moscow blamed a Ukrainian drone strike for crippling the Arctic ‌Metagaz ship in March, when the liquefied natural gas carrier sailing from Murmansk was set ablaze between Libya and Malta.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

The tanker was part of the so-called shadow fleet that Russia uses to ship fuel around the world in defiance of western sanctions, keeping export revenue flowing into the Kremlin’s war chest nearly five years into its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The war has forced Ukraine to find asymmetric answers to Russia’s massive military, and it has become a world leader in the manufacture and use of attack drones to destroy everything from tanks and warships to arms factories and oil refineries. Last week, Ukrainian drones badly damaged the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea.

Kyiv says its drones have flown more than 3,000km to hit Russian energy sites in Siberia, and they are an increasingly frequent presence over the Baltic, where several Russian navy and military-linked cargo ships have been targeted in recent months.

Kyiv says its drones have flown more than 3,000km to hit Russian energy sites in Siberia, and they are an increasingly frequent presence over the Baltic. Photograph: Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images

On Saturday, a drone strike set fire to the Sparta II off the coast of Finland as it sailed from Saint Petersburg to Russia’s Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad. The 121m cargo ship is owned by a company that provides services for the defence ministry in Moscow.

“War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity,” said Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo. “Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor.”

Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the attack on Sparta II, but Estonia – which, like Finland, is a close ally of Ukraine – also said the embattled country’s drone forces were behind the strike.

“I think we do need to get used to it and be prepared for it,” Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal said on Monday.

“The fact that Ukraine is targeting Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea is neither surprising nor the first time it has happened ... We have practised responding to such situations in Estonia, but we will certainly have to deal with them in real life again.”

Earlier this month, Ukraine said its drones hit the Naro-Fominsk missile ship in the Gulf of Finland during an attack on Russia’s large Ust-Luga oil export facility, which is located on the Baltic coast between Saint Petersburg and the Estonian border. The damaged warship was reportedly towed back to a Russian port.

In June, Ukraine’s drone forces said they hit the corvette Boiky – a sister ship of the Merkury – in Kronstadt naval base outside Saint Petersburg, and in March a powerful Russian icebreaking patrol ship designed for Arctic operations was pictured badly listing in the port of Vyborg on the Gulf of Finland, after what Kyiv called a strike by its drones.

A Russian naval vessel, part of the country's Pacific fleet. Photograph: Gavriil Grigorov/AFP via Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Monday about the attacks in Libya, but said the increase in Ukrainian drone strikes in the Baltic was “very dangerous” and “leads to an escalation of tension in the region.”

“Naturally, one would hope that the Baltic States will use their influence on the Kyiv regime to warn against the continuation of such dangerous terrorist practices.”

Moscow has not commented on why three of its missiles landed in eastern Poland on Friday, further fuelling nervousness in the region about Russian aggression.

Estonia plans to close all its road border crossing with Russia on December 1st in response to alleged sabotage attacks and other operations. Tallinn’s top diplomat in Russia was summoned to the foreign ministry in Moscow over the issue on Monday.