The capsized Russian navy corvette Merkury was hit by a drone strike, the Ukrainian president said. Image: satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP

Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette, the Merkury, in ‌a Libyan port using seven naval drones, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, shortly after a drone strike ‌on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

Zelenskiy said a second target off Libya that ​was also hit on Sunday was the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Russia had used to transport weapons.

“We continue operations in designated waters,” Zelenskiy posted on Telegram.

He said a Russian ​Ka-27 combat helicopter had been destroyed along with the corvette.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately comment on either ⁠incident.

Libya’s eastern-based government said the Merkury was docked at the Benghazi naval base ‌on ‌Sunday ​when it was hit in a suspected drone attack.

It said the ship had stopped to refuel and resupply on its way back ⁠to Russia under a co-operation ​agreement.

After a civil war, western Libya ​is controlled by an internationally recognised Government of National Unity based in Tripoli, while the east ‌is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, ​whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia.

Osama Hamad, prime minister of ⁠the eastern-based government, said he had asked ⁠the UN General ​Assembly and Security Council to investigate “suspicions that the boats had been launched from western Libya ... and for verification of the presence of Ukrainian experts in the country, as well as formal explanations from Kyiv about their activities”.

On Saturday, a suspected Ukrainian drone attack set fire to another Russian cargo ship, the Sparta II, operated by the Russian defence ‌logistics firm Oboronlogistika, ⁠in international waters in the Gulf of Finland.

Kyiv has not commented on that attack but the Finnish military said it was likely to have been ‌carried out by Ukraine. All 16 crew were evacuated on to a nearby Russian ship, one of them slightly ​injured.

Russian, Estonian and Finnish vessels fought the fire after the ​Sparta II drifted into Finnish waters, and a Russian ship began towing it away on Sunday.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

On Monday, addressing the Nato parliamentary Assembly meeting in Berlin, Zelenskiy warned: “Russian aggression has shown that when Ukraine is left out, and when there is no clear understanding of how Europe should be protected, anything can happen.”

He also celebrated overnight strikes against Russia, saying Ukraine “keep finding ways to get back on our feet after every Russian attack”.

Zelenskiy said “partners” – presumably the US – want four-way talks between Ukraine, Russia, the US and Europe to take place before Christmas.

“We are ready to do this literally tomorrow. We have heard from our partners that they want to try to make it happen before Christmas. We hope it happens sooner, and we must come to this meeting with a clear agenda, prepared and agreed by all of us.”

Russia launched multiple drone and missiles attacks on Ukraine over the weekend, killing at least 14 civilians and severely damaging energy facilities across the country, according to Zelenskiy and local authorities.

On Sunday, a drone destroyed a section of a five-storey residential building in the settlement of Dymer, 45km (28 miles) north of Kyiv. Eleven people, including a child, were found dead and seven more were injured as emergency services continued to clear the rubble, according to officials.

Another three civilians were killed late on Sunday in a drone attack over a supermarket in the Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve, 15km west of the capital.

Separately Russia hit Naftogaz and energy grid facilities in Ukraine’s central and southern regions, including Dnipro and Odesa.

“The Russians’ current tactic is to destroy power grids and transmission lines,” Zelenskiy said in a Sunday evening address to the nation. “They are trying to cut off Odesa and the region, as well as our Dnipro region, from power sources. The situation there is very difficult, with significant power outages.” – Reuters