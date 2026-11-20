A still image from surveillance camera footage shows a flash of an explosion near Chmielek, in Bilgoraj County in eastern Poland. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Two Russian cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone are reported to have crashed in Poland during Russian air attacks on Ukraine that took place amid major western military exercises by allied countries.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said it was “one of the largest attacks” since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, with at least eight people killed and nearly 30 injured in Ukraine.

“The Russians spread this attack across many cities and regions of Ukraine. Absolutely all the targets were ordinary civilian infrastructure – things that literally sustain people’s lives,” he said.

Zelenskiy said Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, went ahead with the strike after “weak meetings” with the US president, Donald Trump, and China’s Xi Jinping, and his “failure to attempt to somehow redraw the world”.

The Ukrainian president added: “Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror.”

Poland’s defence minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, confirmed three violations of Polish airspace, with no injuries reported.

He said he believed it was “not accidental” that the incident took place on the same day as major western military exercises involving troops from 11 countries in the “coalition of the willing”, including the UK.

The incidents were reported in Nowy Lipowiec, Mołodycz and Rudnik nad Sanem in south-eastern Poland, between 30 miles (50km) and 60 miles from Nowa Dęba, where the exercises are taking place.

Poland’s prime minister called the incident “an intentional provocation” by Russia.

Donald Tusk said he had spoken with Nato’s secretary general, Mark Rutte – who will visit Warsaw on Saturday – who agreed with him that “it does not seem to be a coincidence” that the attack took place on the night before the drills.

“It clearly shows ... that coming months ... will certainly pose great challenges for all of us,” he said.

“Today’s incident shows clearer than ever before why Poland must participate in decisions on Ukraine’s future,” he added, arguing that Warsaw has a “better understanding” of the threat posed by Russia.

Rutte said on X: “Spoke with @donaldtusk about the grave violations of Polish airspace overnight. Nato jets were scrambled in response. We stand in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend.

“This incident is clearly dangerous – a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks as well as its ongoing war. We continue to stand united as Allies and will continue to support Ukraine.”

​The UK defence secretary, Wes Streeting, who is in Poland for the exercises, described the incursion as “very serious” in a post on X, adding: “The impact of Russia’s illegal war is being felt across Ukraine and increasingly in neighbouring countries. The UK stands in solidarity with our allies.”

Maj Gen Ireneusz Nowak, commander of the operational command of the Polish armed forces, said as many as 11 objects had been identified as posing a danger to Polish airspace.

He also highlighted the unprecedented scale of the overnight attack on Ukraine, saying Russia used seven bombers and fired 26 Kalibr cruise missiles, 72 Kh-101 cruise missiles and more than 500 drones.

Air traffic control at Rzeszów-Jasionka airport – an international passenger hub and major transit point for military aid to Ukraine – was briefly evacuated overnight, for the first time since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

After the incidents, Tusk summoned army and security service chiefs to an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said the latest violations “demonstrate the threats posed by Russian aggression to the whole of Europe and the transatlantic community”.

Prime minister of Poland Donald Tusk: “Today’s incident shows clearer than ever before why Poland must participate in decisions on Ukraine’s future." Photograph: Brian Lawless/Press Association

He added: “While Moscow tries to initiate discussions about the ‘new security architecture of Europe’, Russian missiles and drones directly undermine the existing security order in Europe. The first step toward strengthening it would probably be to cease such attacks.”

Polish authorities repeatedly warned in recent months against potential security incidents as they feared an escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In July, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile fell in Poland’s Lublin region after veering off course during a nightly Russian attack on Ukraine.

In September last year, more than 20 Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace, with Tusk warning that the country was “closer to military conflict than at any time since the second world war”.

In November 2022, a Russian missile Kh-55 crashed near Bydgoszcz, more than 300 miles from Ukraine’s territory, but was only discovered in early 2023. - Guardian