Connacht get out of jail with the points after successful raid on Zebre

Jack Carty’s two penalties enough as Italian side miss three kicks

Linley MacKenzie at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Connacht’s Peter Robb is tackled by Joshua Renton and Renato Giammarioli of Zebre during the Guinness Pro 14 game at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

Zebre 5 Connacht 6

Connacht used up the last of their Guinness Pro 14 get-out-of-jail cards when they were lucky to depart Parma with a victory over Zebre.

Not the happiest hunting grounds in recent seasons, the Irish side were staring at another defeat at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi when Zebre had three opportunities to take their scalp for a third year in succession.

In the end Zebre missed three kicks at goal – a conversion and two penalties – which could have left Andy Friend’s side still level on points with Cardiff, who lost to Munster on Friday night.

Instead Connacht took the four points and edge ahead of their playoff rivals in Conference A.

Having dominated the opening half in both possession and territorial stakes, Connacht could only muster two penalties from the boot of Jack Carty.

And it certainly did not look good for Connacht when Zebre scored a try within three minutes of the restart after David Sisi grabbed the game’s only try.

Although the conversion was wide, it ensured the home fans had something to cheer about as they narrowed the gap to a single point.

With belief, Michael Bradley’s side took the game to his former club with greater determination. A kick found touch within five metres of the line, and after Connacht failed to control, Zebre won a five-metre scrum and then a penalty which Edoardo Padovani missed.

Connacht could have claimed a try, but for a forward pass after Darragh Leader got over on 55 minutes, but the home side also failed to convert two more kicks – a huge let off for Connacht.

