Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer in exclusive Wimbledon men’s club

Novak Djokovic during his match against Miomir Kecmanovic on day six at Wimbledon. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic brought up a century of Wimbledon wins as he moved smoothly into the fourth round.

The 38-year-old eased past fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4 on Centre Court at the All England Club.

Djokovic is now just five wins behind Wimbledon’s only other male centurion, his great rival Roger Federer on 105 match victories.

“Very historic, it sounds very nice,” he said after Saturday’s win. “Tennis made me who I am, it has given me incredible things in life so I try not to take anything for granted, especially at my age and trying to compete with the younger players.

“Wimbledon is a favourite tournament, not just for myself but for most players. Any history I make at my favourite tournament, I’m blessed.”

Apart from being broken when he served for the match, it was a pretty routine display for the seven-time champion, although one spectacular diving backhand volleyed winner after a lung-busting rally will make the highlights reel.

“It was kind of like an ecstasy, to be honest, in that moment,” added Djokovic.

“Yeah, I was super, super happy. It came at a really important moment as well. I think 4-3, deuce, long point.

“We both were running around each other, around the whole court. Then just that diving backhand volley down-the-line passing shot. Can’t wait to see the highlights.”

That shot thrilled the Saturday SW19 crowd and a host of sports glitterati in the Royal Box including Sir Geoff Hurst, Sir Steve Redgrave and Lord Botham.

The Centre Court punters could be forgiven for feeling a little short-changed, however, after three one-sided contests.

Certainly the 11pm curfew was never in danger after Jannik Sinner dropped just five games against Pedro Martinez and Iga Świątek beat Danielle Collins in straight sets, before Djokovic disposed of his 25-year-old countryman in an hour and 47 minutes.

Djokovic, bidding for a record 25th grand slam title, will face Australian 11th seed Alex De Minaur in his 17th appearance in the last 16.