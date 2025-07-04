Protest against annual Islamic procession disrupts traffic in Dublin city centre

Many of the about 100 people who took part in the annual Muharram procession in Dublin city centre were carrying Irish flags while others were waving Palestinian flags in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Commuters in Dublin faced disruption on Friday evening after a protest against the annual Muharram procession was staged outside the GPO.

Muharram processions to mark the beginning of the Islamic new year take place in cities across the world and a small gathering had arranged to walk through the centre of Dublin from Christchurch to the GPO.

Many of the about 100 people who took part were carrying Irish flags while others were waving Palestinian flags in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

A counter-protest was arranged with a similar number of people, many of whom were also holding Irish flags, gathering outside the GPO.

Garda sources played down the scale of the counter-protest and there were no reports of violence.

However, there was significant disruption to public transport as peak rush hour approached, with Luas services unable to cross the city for a period.

Transport for Ireland said Luas green line services were operating with delays due to the protest, with Luas tickets valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

However, just after 6pm it confirmed that services had returned to normal.