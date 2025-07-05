Tommy O’Brien makes impressive debut as Ireland weather biblical conditions to beat Georgia

Georgia 5 Ireland 34

Four tries, two for debutant Tommy O’Brien, and a flawless 14-points from the tee by Sam Prendergast underpinned an Ireland performance that will bring a degree of satisfaction gleaned from earthy qualities, grit, determination and work-rate to supplement flashes of exquisite quality.

The weather had a huge say in how the game panned out. Previously humid conditions during the day gave way to thunder, lightning and torrential rain a little under an hour and a half before kick-off, and despite a couple of brief interludes, the downpours were biblical in intensity before easing a little just after half-time.

The only downside on the night was a shoulder injury for Jacob Stockdale, who was having a fine game. His replacement Calvin Nash made an eye-catching impact. Craig Casey in his first game as captain was superb, profiting from the efforts of his pack who were excellent.

Some ill-discipline, occasional loose kicking and a couple of lineout maul defence glitches will rankle, but only a little in the context of the game and the conditions. The positives, including six debuts outweigh any negatives.

Who needs to make an impact on Ireland’s summer tour? Listen | 36:20

Ryan Baird was outstanding, his best game for Ireland, while Tommy O’Brien enjoyed a debut to savour. While this was a game won by the pack, the backline stepped up physically in shutting down a Georgian side that were periodically threatening.

Ireland’s opening 10-minutes was a homily to the pregame analysis where they identified space behind the hard-charging Georgian defensive line. Prendergast exploited it with some finely weighted chip kicks, the first of which gave Tommy O’Brien his first international try, 97 seconds into his debut.

Casey’s perfectly flighted chip was won in the air by Jamie Osborne and after a couple of direct sallies that took play into the Georgian 22, Prendergast’s chip kick against the grain, although touched, fell into Tommy O’Brien’s hands and he touched down under the posts.

The Leinster wing had a second try on seven minutes, the origins of which was a scrum in the Georgian 22. Casey did well to clear the ball, Prendergast’s long pass took out the remaining defenders which allowed Tommy O’Brien to squeeze over in the corner. Prendergast’s touchline conversion was a beauty and at 14-0 the visitors were set fair despite the conditions.

International Test Match, Mikheil Meshki Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia 5/7/2025 Georgia vs Ireland Ireland's Calvin Nash on the ball Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

What followed up to the interval though will make for a frustrating review. Ireland squandered several excellent positions inside the Georgian 22 off a set piece launch that went awry or lacked the patience and cohesion to bear fruit.

Georgia did signal how dangerous they could be if they could get some quick go-forward ball. On 13-minutes Davit Niniashvili escaped Jacob Stockdale’s tackle and linked with Akaki Tabutsadze but the right wing, who has scored 50 tries in 51 caps, was thwarted by brilliant last-ditch scrambling from Jamie Osborne and Casey, who caused the Georgian to lose the ball in attempting to ground it.

The scrums were a mess, re-sets galore, penalties and free-kicks mostly to Georgia with referee Andrea Piardi looking increasingly forlorn as he tried to curb the illegalities; he called out and admonished Jack Boyle and Irakli Aptsiauri.

Stockdale’s departure with a shoulder injury was unfortunate, one missed tackle aside he had been Ireland’s most potent attacking threat, his power and footwork a delight. Baird was a standout, superb in all facets of the game, including nicking multiple Georgian lineout throws. Darragh Murray, also on his debut, got his hands in the cookie jar too.

The Irish pack worked hard, focused and dynamic at times with Boyle, Gus McCarthy and Gavin Coombes adding touches of quality or rescuing their team. The forwards wouldn’t have been too happy with some ill-judged and directed kicking that gave Georgia easy possession.

Ireland’s discipline was also an issue and the concession of two quick penalties in first-half injury time gave the home side their preferred lineout platform close to the Irish line, the upshot a try for number eight Tornike Jalagonia. It might have soured the mood slightly in the Irish dressingroom.

International Test Match, Mikheil Meshki Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia 5/7/2025 Georgia vs Ireland Ireland's Sam Prendergast kicks Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland started the second half as they did the first, the industrious Coombes offloading to Nash, who raced clear of the defence. He linked with Baird, who showed great composure and timing with a slick offload to the supporting Casey; the scrumhalf raced over for the try. Prendergast converted and then tagged on a penalty, when Georgia captain Beka Saghinadze kicked a ball out of a ruck in front of the referee.

The home side almost mustered an immediate response when Ireland’s indiscipline saw them concede another penalty and the visitors were fortunate to have a try for Vano Karkadze chalked off by the TMO, correctly as the hooker lost control and knocked on before the line. The Georgians were getting great joy from their front-peel lineout manoeuvres.

Prendergast kicked two penalties and then added another stunning touchline conversion to a try for Nick Timoney, the outhalf having provided the assist with a torpedo cross-kick: six from six off the tee and some lovely touches, highlighting his quality on the ball.

Four debutants were summoned from the bench – Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern and Ben Murphy – but perhaps the most admirable aspect of Ireland’s second-half performance was the focused aggression and improved accuracy that enabled them to control proceedings with a degree of comfort. There were even a couple of scrum penalties that went their way too. Ireland go to Portugal with a spring in their step.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 1 min: T O’Brien try, Prendergast con 0-7; 7: T O’Brien try, Prendergast con 0-14; 40(+3): Jalagonia try 5-14. Half-time: 5-14; 40: Casey try, Prendergast con 5-21; 44: Prendergast pen 5-24; 60: Prendergast pen 5-27; 67: Timoney try, Prendergast con 5-34.

GEORGIA: D Niniashvili; A Tabutsadze, D Tapladze, G Kveseladze, S Todua; L Matkava, V Lobzhanidze; G Akhaladze, V Karkadze, I Aptsiauri; M Babunashvili, L Chachanidze, L Ivanishvili, B Saghinadze (capt), T Jalagonia.

Replacements: I Kvatadze for Karkadze, G Tetrashvili for Akhaladze, B Gigashvili for Aptsiauri, I Spanderashvili for Jalagonia (all 53 mins); Tornike Kakhoidze for Tapladze (59); G Ganiashvili for Ivanashvili (74).

IRELAND: J O’Brien; T O’Brien; J Osborne, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; S Prendergast, C Casey (capt); J Boyle, G McCarthy, T Clarkson; C Izuchukwu, D Murray; R Baird, N Timoney, G Coombes.

Replacements: C Nash for Stockdale (36 mins); T Stewart for McCarthy (58), M Milne for Boyle (both 58); T Ahern for Izuchukwu (60); M Deegan for Coombes (63); J Aungier for Clarkson (66); B Murphy for Casey, J Crowley for Prendergast (both 69).

Yellow card: S McCloskey (75 mins).

Referee: A Piardi (Italy).