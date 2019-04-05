Leinster’s young guns given a chance to shine in Benetton meeting

Leo Cullen has made 13 changes from the team that beat Ulster last week

Leinster’s Max Deegan will start their Pro14 clash with Benetton. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Pro 14: Leinster v Benetton

Kick off: 7.45pm, Saturday. Venue: RDS Arena. On TV: Live on TG4 and eirSport.

Leo Cullen has given some of Leinster’s young charges a chance in their clash with Benetton, with the province already safe in the knowledge that they have secured a home semi-final.

Max Deegan comes in to the openside role with Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy both missing through injury and he will be partnered in that back row by Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris.

In total Cullen makes 13 changes from the team that beat Ulster last week to claim a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup with Barry Daly coming in at full back, Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Australian international Joe Tomane is partnered in the centre by Mullingar man Conor O’Brien, with captain Luke McGrath and Noel Reid the half backs.

In the pack Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Andrew Porter are selected to start in the front row with Mick Kearney and Scott Fardy in the second row.

LEINSTER: Barry Daly; Fergus McFadden, Conor O’Brien, Joe Tomane, James Lowe; Noel Reid, Luke McGrath (captain); Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Andrew Porter; Mick Kearney, Scott Fardy; Josh Murphy, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Jack Dunne, Scott Penny, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ciarán Frawley, Jimmy O’Brien.

