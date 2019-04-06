Flying Folau lands try-scoring record in Howlett’s home town

Australia and New South Wales fullback Israel Folau became the most prolific try-scorer in Super Rugby history on Saturday when he bagged his 60th career five-pointer against the Auckland Blues.

Folau tied the record of former All Blacks, Blues and Munster winger Doug Howlett in a victory over defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders two weeks ago and bettered the mark after 24 minutes of Saturday’s match at Eden Park.

Long acknowledged as one of the best players in the world under the high ball, Folau leapt above two Blues defenders to snare Bernard Foley’s cross-kick and get his side back into the match after they had gone down 17-0 early on.

Folau, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, later showed his ball-running skills to set up a try for team-mate Alex Newsome but it was not enough to prevent the Waratahs losing 32-29.

The former rugby league international moved to rugby union with the Waratahs in 2013 after a spell in Australian Rules and has also scored 37 tries in 73 Tests for the Wallabies.

Auckland native Howlett scored most of his 59 tries in nine seasons with the Blues from 1999 to 2007 after starting his Super Rugby career with the Otago Highlanders and Wellington Hurricanes.