Paul O’Connell happy with hard-fought Ireland triumph against Georgia

John O'Sullivan in Tbilisi
Sat Jul 05 2025 - 22:06

Paul O’Connell expressed a quiet satisfaction following Ireland’s 34-5 victory over Georgia, a hard fought, but thoroughly merited victory for the young squad, with six debutants in the match day 23.

The hugely challenging weather conditions, lashing rain and wind, could have fed into a potentially hazardous night, but instead the visitors managed the game better than their hosts with a hard-nosed focus and, at times, a lovely clarity of execution in finding and exploiting space.

“I’m happy with how they played,” said O’Connell after the win. “It was potentially a banana skin on a bone-dry day. Then, when the heavens opened, it became even more of a banana skin.

“I was really impressed with the way the halfbacks handled the game, the way all the lads handled the game, really. I was really impressed with the lads’ intent, the accuracy of their intent and their hunger.

“When they didn’t have the ball, they really enjoyed not having the ball and keep chasing because it was one of those days. You know, some days you play a game where you’re better off not having the ball. Today was one of those days.

“One of the things that this team has really spoken a lot about is the tackle. I thought that came through really well from 1-15 and the bench. That was a really pleasing part of the game.”

O’Connell paid tribute to the impact of the six debutants, Tommy O’Brien with his brace of tries, Darragh Murray, who called the lineout, and Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern and Ben Murphy, who were summoned from the bench.

“In terms of our new caps, you know, it’s exciting because we actually haven’t had a massive amount of injuries with Ireland in the last year. Sometimes you need an injury for someone to get a chance, so for the team to have done so well to allow so many players to go on the Lions, to give these players an opportunity is brilliant for us.

“They all have a story to tell. Tommy O’Brien played against Georgia, I think it was 2018 as an under-20 player. He’s been through a lot of stuff with injuries. Other guys have had to move province to try and get game time, they’ve been through a lot to try and get their opportunity, so all the playing group were delighted for them.

“Other guys I suppose have had a chance to flourish maybe as leaders because some of the other, more established leaders have been gone, so from that point of view it’s been a great development opportunity for us.”

O’Connell added: “We started well, got 14-0 up, and that’s a big advantage in those conditions. I thought Georgia did really well through their scrum, through a few penalties to get back down, they scored a maul try against us, and at half-time it was very tight. Luckily for us we scored a fantastic try after half-time, and I think it really steadied the ship for us and we were able to pull away from there.”

He also confirmed Jacob Stockdale, forced off after 36 minutes, suffered a shoulder injury. “He’s not great. I think he’s damaged his AC joint, so he’ll go to get an X-ray, but I don’t think he’s great. It sums up the last while for him, unfortunately.

“His last three games at Ireland now he’s got an injury. Every time he’s come in, you’re really excited to see him have a go and get going. Even you saw him there today when he got the ball in his hand, he looks like he can create from anything, so he just needs a break.”

Ireland fly to Portugal on Sunday to prepare for next Saturday’s Test in Lisbon.

