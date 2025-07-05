Nicky English: Cork outclassed Dublin to show favourites tag is well deserved

The cliche about goals winning matches may sound a bit obvious after the first All-Ireland semi-final but Cork unleashed some serious firepower to overwhelm an outclassed Dublin.

Many of the things that had gone right for Dublin in beating Limerick came apart. They had to make changes in the full-back line. Andy Dunphy had to be replaced. Conor McHugh who was outstanding against Limerick, had to go off injured. Paddy Smith was under major, major pressure as Brian Hayes was outstanding.

Cork were just dominating the puckout on both sides in the early stages. Seán Brennan’s restarts were standing up into the wind and Cork were able to break it down. On their own puckout, Tim O’Mahony seemed to be free every time and Patrick Collins was able to just find him at will.

Unchallenged, there was beautiful ball, hopping in front of the full-forward line where Hayes and Connolly looked very dangerous. They smelled blood and they went for it early with lovely moves, one to the other to create the chance and beautiful, close control to finish and one-handed finishes.

It was so disappointing for Dublin and must have been galling for Limerick to look at it and wonder how they missed out on the semi-finals.

In fairness to Dublin, they did fight and got the deficit down to five points in the first half with the Cian O’Sullivan goal and Fergal Whitely coming back at Cork with two quick points after the first goal. But by half-time there was 10 points in it.

Dublin were completely outclassed really. Their touch was a struggle. The pace of Cork was a struggle. It was hard for them to win ball and they were always under pressure and you just expected more goals to come.

Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon in action against Dublin. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Just after half-time, Tim O’Mahony was in for a goal and then got another. It was a procession from there.

Cork are hot favourites but they were really unchallenged this evening. They’ve scored seven goals, which hasn’t happened in a semi-final since 1986. It’s unlikely they’ll score seven against Kilkenny or Tipperary but they are dangerous.

The genie is back out of the bottle in Croke Park in the sun with a massive crowd supporting them and goals flying into the net.

Goals can camouflage other areas and they’ll have some concerns about their defence, which looked a bit vulnerable at times. Rob Downey had to go off injured and that will be another concern.

They’re going to take a lot of beating. When the likes of Hayes and Connolly get into space, they look irresistible. Declan Dalton also deserves a mention after coming back from injury.

He was very impressive. There was a very tricky wind in Croke Park and it was swirling around this evening but Dalton’s striking was phenomenal, allowing for a couple of wides.

Mark Coleman is having a very good year – very neat on the ball and good delivery. They can probably expect more from Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Barrett the next day, and a few others who wouldn’t be overly happy with their performance.

That’s a good way to go into a final after a big win – with players who have room for improvement. It may not have been a great test but they’re back in the final with the experience of last year and are deserved favourites.