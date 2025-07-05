Live hurling updates: Cork and Dublin meet in All-Ireland semi-final

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Cork v Dublin, Croke Park, 5pm (Live, RTÉ & BBC NI)

The stadium is starting to fill up now. At a conservative guess, I’d say 80 per cent of the jerseys are red. This will surely be the biggest Cork crowd there has ever been at a match.

It’s a curious game to preview, this. On the face of it, Cork are worthy favourites and it will be a huge shock if there’s any result other than a win for Pat Ryan’s men. On the other, would it be as big a shock as the one Dublin have already pulled off against Limerick? Nowhere near. Dublin are fancied by no one but if they can reproduce the fight, skills and stickaibility they showed when they were down to 14 mewn against Limerick, they can make a real game of it.

Seán Moran’s big match preview is here.

[ Cork anxiously expectant as Dublin emerge from the shadowsOpens in new window ]

Cork anxiously expectant as Dublin emerge from the shadows https://t.co/Gdl6H1W1X4 — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) July 5, 2025

Welcome to the best weekend of the hurling year. Four teams left to decide the summer - Cork and Dublin today, Tipperary and Kilkenny tomorrow. We’ll keep you up to date with every puck, hit and miss right the way through it all.

Referee Johnny Murphy will throw the ball in for Dublin v Cork at five o’clock.

Here are the teams Dublin and Cork have announced for the game. They’re subject to change, obviously enough. that said, Pat Ryan made a point during the week of railing ever so slightly against the notion of dummy teams so we can be fairly sure that Cork will line out as is.

Niall Ó Ceallacháin has named his Dublin Senior Hurling panel for Saturday’s All-Ireland Semi Final clash with Cork at Croke Park 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/5nSoFi58Mm — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 3, 2025