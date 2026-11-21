Lossiemouth, ridden by Paul Townend, on their way to winning the William Hill Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA

Lossiemouth made every yard of the running as she coasted to victory to make it back-to-back wins in the William Hill Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old started out on the tried-and-tested route to the Champion Hurdle and barely had to break sweat as she cantered to a 11-length victory.

She had the field under pressure three furlongs out as she streaked clear and while William Munny tried to keep tabs on her, he was the first horse beaten as he weakened markedly with the race taking shape as Paul Townend kept the 1-6 favourite up to her work.

It was left to Noel Meade’s Blake to chase home the current champion hurdler.

Willie Mullins said: “I was very pleased with her. I think she was a lot fitter than I thought she was. I was really pleased how she jumped the fifth last and the fourth last. She put in two tremendous jumps at those and I thought that might take a lot out of her.

“Paul said she didn’t even take a blow, she just galloped on the whole way. He was very pleased with her and so was I.

“She’s just a real genuine mare. I’m happy that I left off the cheekpieces today. I don’t think she needs them all the time. She’s back in two-mile racing mode now. She was in sort of staying racing mode before that. Now that she’s running in two-mile races all the time she’s sharper.

“I’d imagine it’s the same road from here – Christmas, Dublin Racing Festival and on to Cheltenham then.”

Coral left Lossiemouth unchanged as the 5-4 favourite for the Champion Hurdle.

William Munny’s trainer Barry Connell reported after the race that the eight-year-old had scoped badly.