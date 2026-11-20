Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Matt Williams is recommending that we ask St Jude for some assistance ahead of Ireland’s meeting with South Africa. But panic not, he doesn’t actually see this as a hopeless cause - in fact, he reckons if Ireland can exploit South Africa’s frailties as France did last week, then they could well pull off “an unlikely win”. He also has a notion that Rassie Erasmus channelling his inner Donald Trump after that defeat was merely an effort to convince the folk back home that “the rugby world is conspiring against them”.

By the way, as if Rassie isn’t in enough trouble with the rugby authorities, they’re not happy with his planned watch-along of tomorrow’s game from his hotel - if his camera shows any of the official match coverage, he could be liable for breach of copyright.

There’ll be no end of pressure on Christophe Ridley tomorrow, the English referee who will take charge of the game, but Andy Farrell believes he’s “the perfect guy to take it on”. Gerry Thornley heard from the Irish coach when he announced his team yesterday.

And John O’Sullivan talked to Josh van der Flier who, even at 33, is still working on improving parts of his game, the flanker enlisting the help of a specialist ball-carrying coach pre-season.

Albert Heenop brings us the view from South Africa ahead of the game, warning us that two factors in particular should worry Ireland: the return to the team of “the big bruiser” Eben Etzebeth and the fact that “the Boks are hurting” after that defeat to France.

Meanwhile, two groups of Irish players with aspirations to make it in to Farrell’s squad will be in action in Cork today, John bringing us the team news for the under-20 meeting of Ireland and Scotland and the Irish XV v Fijian Latui contest.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning has the the draw for the 2027 provincial football championships, Mayo set to meet Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-finals. This week brought news of the county’s record financial performance off the pitch after that All Ireland success.

Fergal Boland was a member of the Mayo panel that triumphed back in July, but a measure of his commitment to his club is that he skipped a holiday in Barbados with his team-mates to report for hurling duty with Tooreen. Gordon talks to him ahead of tomorrow’s Connacht intermediate hurling final against Kilconieron.

In football, Gavin Cooney salutes the impact of the Nations League: “A rare 21st century addition to football that has actually made the sport better.” It is, he writes, “a pleasant break from the exhausting dramas and noxious atmospheres of the club game”.

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan talks to Olive Loughnane, the race-walker who received a retrospective world championships gold medal seven years after finishing second to Olga Kaniskina, the Russian subsequently “exposed as the cheat many people had already suspected”.

In golf, David Gorman has news on Tiger Woods and his design firm creating the first new championship links to open in Northern Ireland in more than a century, the course to be located on the Causeway Coast.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor looks at how the sport is still not learning from the “reputational knocks” greyhound racing is suffering due to animal welfare issues.

TV Watch: If you take yourself over to Irish Rugby’s YouTube Channel from 5pm this afternoon then you’ll have live coverage of the double-header in Cork - starting with Ireland’s under-20s taking on Scotland (5pm), followed by an Irish XV meeting Fijian Latui (7.45pm).