Ireland v South Africa: TV details, team news and what’s at stake in Nations Championship

Where and when is it on?

Ireland will play South Africa in the Nations Championship on Saturday at 4.40pm in the Aviva Stadium.

How can I watch it ?

You can watch the match on Virgin Media One, who have the rights to all the games in the competition, with coverage of the Ireland game starting at about 4.10pm. It follows the England v New Zealand game, which starts at 2.10pm. You can also follow coverage on our live blog on The Irish Times website.

Who else is playing?

All 12 teams are in action on a “Super Saturday” of rugby, with three pairs of matches on in the same time slots.

Scotland v Japan, 2.10pm, Murrayfield

England v New Zealand, 2.10pm, Twickenham

Ireland v South Africa, 4.40pm, Aviva Stadium

Italy v Fiji, 4.40pm, Stadio Friuli

France v Argentina, 8.10pm, Stade de France

Wales v Australia, 8.10pm, Millennium Stadium

What are the current standings?

Muireann Duffy has written a handy guide of all the permutations for the day. As it stands, Ireland are in third place in the Northern Hemisphere table and would play Argentina on finals weekend next week for fifth and sixth place overall. But that is open to change as Ireland could finish anywhere from first to fifth in the Northern Hemisphere table.

Here's how the standings look following Round 5 of the Nations Championship ✏️ pic.twitter.com/s6Uxke78dD — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) November 15, 2026

What is the team news?

Ireland will name their team on Thursday at 2pm – and that information will be updated here when we have it. Early team news is that Dan Sheehan is fit to captain Ireland after coming through HIA protocols, while Jamie Osborne and James McNabney have been ruled out through injury. Outhalf Sam Prendergast has reportedly been cited for an alleged hip drop tackle during Ireland’s Nations Championship win over Fiji at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, putting his availability in doubt.

South Africa, meanwhile, have already named their team to play Ireland. Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to the side that started last Friday against France, with Eben Etzebeth and Cameron Hanekom coming into the side.

SOUTH AFRICA (v Ireland): Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie.

Are any tickets available?

No. Tickets have sold out for the match, with a crowd of about 50,000 expected for the visit of the world champions to Dublin.

What is the weather forecast?

It is forecast to be a relatively mild day of 12 degrees on Saturday in Dublin, with breezy conditions and a chance of some showers in the afternoon.

What is the head-to-head record between the two teams?

Ireland failed to beat South Africa from 1965 until 2004, but since then they have had the upper hand, winning nine of the past 15 matches. Most recently, though, Ireland were battered into submission by the physical Springboks in a 24-13 defeat last year – a loss they will want to avenge. South Africa are the reigning World Cup winners and won the last two Rugby Championships, played between southern hemisphere teams, so they will provide a formidable test.