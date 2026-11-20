Olive Loughnane was standing in line in the passport office in Cork when she found out she was about to become a world champion. Which at the time – six years after she’d originally finished second in the 20km walk at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin – felt like a simple case of better late than never.

So, there was no dancing out the door, no hugging of strangers standing in line near her. Loughnane had long since moved on from the moment Russia’s Olga Kaniskina denied her the gold medal in Berlin. In January of 2015, Kaniskina was finally exposed as the cheat many people had already suspected. Turns out all of Russian athletics was sullied by a systematic doping regime that still has them banned by World Athletics.

It took another 18 months before Loughnane got her gold medal, awarded during the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam, complete with a long belated Amhrán na bhFiann. With that she became one of only four Irish gold medal winners at the World Championships, along with Eamonn Coghlan (1983), Sonia O’Sullivan (1995) and fellow race walker Rob Heffernan (2013).

Next Wednesday, Loughnane will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Athletics Ireland awards in Dublin. But if her race-walking career will always be crowned by that retrospective gold medal from Berlin – she also competed in four consecutive Olympics – Loughnane doesn’t harbour any lingering anger about being robbed of her true moment of triumph.

“I do remember that day in the passport office,” she says, “being sent a link to a news article about the Russian walkers being banned, and thinking ‘that’d be nice’. But also expecting it would all go to an appeal, drag out like that.

“Because people were telling me from 2014 the Russians were being found out. I just thought too much time had elapsed, for me, to ever get that gold medal. I even remember going out that evening in Berlin in 2009, after the medal ceremony, and some athletes from other countries saying, ‘oh, you’re the true world champion’.

“In reality, I couldn’t do anything about what the Russians were doing. I was trying to get the best out of myself. Maybe if I’d done that, and still didn’t win a medal, I’d be a lot more bitter. But at the time I was delighted just to have a medal, because I knew I couldn’t have done anything more on that day.

“It is a sad reflection on athletics, but I know I’m lucky as well, because a lot of others from that time didn’t win medals because of dirty athletes. But I was always that optimistic person. Maybe overly so. I always focused on what might be possible, rather than why it wouldn’t be possible.”

Olive Loughnane shares the podium with Russia’s Olga Kaniskina and China’s Hong Liu in 2009. The Russian was later stripped of her gold medal. Photograph: Getty

Surprisingly, perhaps, Kaniskina admitted her guilt straight away. The selective nature of the other Russian bans were appealed, resulting in Heffernan also being retrospectively awarded Olympic bronze from London 2012. Only by then, Loughnane had also made peace with the fact she’d always given her absolute best, particularly her performance in Berlin at age 33.

“After my first daughter Eimear was born, in 2006, that does give you a new perspective. By the time of Berlin, I’d matured a lot, was more confident. And learned to do it when it mattered, rather than leave the best of it in training.

“There was always that conversation about what the Russians were doing, coming out early in the season with unbelievable times. For a long time, I was also a statistician with the CSO, and their numbers just didn’t stack up.

“I could be simmering, and angry over it, but that wasn’t going to make me any faster. People have different approaches, that was the right approach for me. It was more the frustration. Then in the London Olympics, the Russians just blew us all away. I was very disappointed, for a couple of years after. It was my last chance to win an Olympic medal, I was in the shape of my life.

“Look, I was deadly, deadly competitive. In training and in racing. But by then [2015], when Kaniskina was caught, my life really had moved on.”

Loughnane retired after London 2012, with her son Ciarán born in 2014 and her second daughter Aoileann in 2015. Home now was Coachford in Cork with her husband Martin Corkery. Though she did lose out on some prize money from Berlin (Kaniskina won a $60,000 for gold, Loughnane got $30,000 for silver, with the difference never made up), she also reflects on those who cheated her with an unexpected hint of empathy.

“Olga Kaniskina was a very bright women, very educated, has a PhD in maths. We were always nice and cordial to each other, I’d love to know how she feels about it now. How did she justify it? It was systematic, and she was just a pawn in it. But I often wonder where they are now, like Elena Lashmanova, she was only 20 when she won in London 2012, taking all sorts of dangerous substances.

“I don’t think any of the Russian prize money has ever been reallocated, which is also annoying. But my three kids, and my husband, we’re all healthy, and I think that’s a gift in itself, just to be at peace with it all. Because the ‘might have been’, you could let it eat you up.”