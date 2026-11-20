Ireland Under-20s v Scotland Under-20s, Virgin Media Park, Friday, 5pm – Live on Irish Rugby YouTube channel

Ireland might be considered in the unfamiliar territory of underdogs as they take on Scotland in a non-cap contest, with the visitors including six of the team that finished fifth in last summer’s Junior World Championship in Georgia.

Irish head coach Cullie Tucker was previously an assistant coach at this age-grade several years ago but takes over from Andrew Browne, who stays on. Kieran Hallett is once again backs coach with Niall Annett (scrum) and Mark Butler (defence) joining the coaching group. Portlaoise’s Cian Butler will captain the team.

So, what will a Cullie Tucker coached team look like?

“Exciting with a willingness to work very hard. I would expect hard to beat, really playing with a lot of pride for the jersey and the country. And in attack, I would like to see a very exciting team who plays the space and backs our natural instincts,” Tucker said.

“Technically, hopefully, we’ll be in a good place. I want us to be fit, I want us to be aggressive and I want us to have a real ‘no fear’ mindset of attacking the game. We’ve got young men eager to play and eager to prove themselves.”

[ Seeing Rassie Erasmus channelling Donald Trump should have Ireland worriedOpens in new window ]

Flanker Josh Neil and hooker Lee Fitzpatrick are both injured, while scrumhalf Luke Coffey, younger brother of Leinster’s Oliver, wing Harry Waters, Australian-born secondrow Paddy Woods and Shannon flanker Alex Lautsou are just some of the players returning from last year’s squad.

Ireland have had two training camps to prepare for the game. “I wanted to get them in together earlier and get us coaching with them and working with them earlier than had been the last previous seasons,” Tucker said.

“And in fairness to Chris Goodman [IRFU head of performance], he’s been a massive support. It is brilliant to see the breadth of talent that is in the country.”

IRELAND: Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen); James Browne (Dublin University), Tom Bell (QUB), Bernard White (UCD), Harry Waters (Blackrock College); Charlie O’Connor (QUB), Frankie Óg Sheahan (Cork Constitution); Jamie Bohan (Naas), Joe Christle (UCD), Harry Goslin (Clontarf); Jamie Walsh (Young Munster), Jonny Ginnety (Dublin University); Alex Lautsou (Shannon), Reuben Flynn (Corinthians), Cian Butler (Portlaoise, capt).

Replacements: Taylor Coles (Nenagh Ormond), Ben Guerin (Old Wesley), Eric Cantillon, (Garryowen), Paddy Woods (QUB), Adam Boyd (Instonians), Luke Coffey (UCD), Paul Neary (St Mary’s College), Matthew Brennan (Clontarf), Geoff O’Sullivan (Dublin University), Dara Walsh (Corinthians), Aaron Moloney (Nenagh Ormond).

SCOTLAND: R McHaffie; B McDonald, H Kesterton, H Soboil, R Caldwell; H Clark, A McKenzie; D Cruikshanks, J Utterson, M Robertson; J Dalrymple, C Lindsay; H Jackaman, H Preston (capt), R Baxter. Replacements: J Nesbitt, M Scarth, Z Burgess, W May, A Appleby, H Mather, J Kemp, G Johnston, H Widdowson, C Robbie, C Jessop.