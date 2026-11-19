Germany's head coach Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Florian Wirtz after beating Netherlands in their Nations League clash in Berlin. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images

Eight years after describing the Uefa Nations League as “the most senseless competition in the world”, Jürgen Klopp has professed he has fallen in love with 44 men playing for Germany in the, er, Uefa Nations League.

Hey, we all grow up to embrace what we rejected when we were younger.

Klopp’s conversion is a matter of perspective. He initially hated the competition because he was the Liverpool manager, and he saw it as doing nothing but further grind the bones and twang the hamstrings of his weary players.

But now that Klopp is Germany manager, he is free to see the Nations League for what it is: a rare twenty-first century addition to football that has actually made the sport better.

Each night of the most recent window threw up drama and spectacle, be it the slugfest between Spain and England, Norway’s rollicking 3-2 comeback against Denmark or the Netherlands jackknifing from a 7-0 win over Greece to a 5-0 defeat to Germany.

There are tales of upset and progress further down the ladder too. Northern Ireland and Sweden have improbably been promoted from League C to League A across consecutive campaigns. Meanwhile, having finished third in 2018 and third in 2020 and third in 2022 and third in 2024, Ireland finished second in 2026. This is social mobility in action.

Nothern Ireland players celebrate after drawing with Hungary to seal promotion to Nations League A. Photograph: Ferenc Isza/AFP via Getty Images

While we may stand accused of championing this competition in the full flush of our triumph, the Nations League has hit a sweet spot of eliminating international friendlies while investing meaning in the contests it manufactures.

Granted, the stakes at play in each match sometimes require a few paragraphs of exposition, but that these games matter is widely understood. We point to the fact that more than 50,000 people felt compelled to watch Ireland play Kosovo in the murk of a midweek night in Dublin.

Now that Uefa have hit upon a successful competition formula to bridge the long gaps between summer tournaments, we can categorically state that international football is the superior form of the game on both an emotional and an aesthetic level.

It has been generally accepted to this point that the elite end of the Champions League and Europe’s top leagues produce a higher technical quality than top international matches, but they cannot compete with the emotional heft of the World Cup and the various continental tournaments.

This remains true, but this emotional gap is widening outside of the tournaments, too. The Nations League windows have provided a pleasant break from the exhausting dramas and noxious atmospheres of the club game.

As the Nations League goes from strength to strength, the big club competitions have become traduced. The German and French leagues are foregone conclusions; the Italian league is more competitive but of a painfully diminished quality; the Spanish league remains a carve-up between two sides whose common atmosphere has been poisoned by a paranoia spilling over from the ongoing Negreira case; and the Premier League has been reduced to shambles beneath the pall cast by Manchester City. While the knockout rounds of the Champions League can still be irresistible, the competition as a whole has been cheapened by the bloating of the league phase.

The club game’s assumed superiority over the international game when it comes to technical quality and spectacle, however, is now very much open for debate.

When he was managing Liverpool, Klopp continually argued that the increased number of matches for players would affect the spectacle, because the players had much less time to train together. Hence his “senseless” Nations League comments.

But Klopp’s assumption that more coaching time would automatically mean a better spectacle has aged badly, at least when it comes to the Premier League.

Club teams are now coached and systemised to an unprecedented degree, with players forced to follow precise choreography in various phases of the game, especially when it comes to pressing.

There is a uniformity in how most elite teams play now, committing to a manic kind of man-to-man pressing which causes games to descend to a series of hectic, headless clashes and fouls. All of this has been allowed to happen in the Premier League by a laughably permissive refereeing culture which sees the tolerance of violence as the last declaration of a distinct English identity in a corporate melting pot.

That everyone plays in the same way naturally gives rise to stalemates, and these are usually broken either by a comic passing error in one’s own box or by a set piece. This is why we live in the era of the celebrity set piece coach.

A uniform style of play gives rise to a uniform style of player: tall, brusque, capable of sprinting 12km twice a week. Declan Rice, in other words.

Arsenal's Declan Rice, the archetypal midfield player in today's Premier League. Photo: Peter Byrne/Press Association

Arsene Wenger recently tried to change all of this, proposing a new “daylight” offside rule that would have forced opposition defences to retreat much deeper and thus make man-to-man pressing much more difficult, given the vastly increased distances defenders would need to cover.

Wenger’s proposal has reportedly been canned this week, so our only sure refuge from this dreary sound and fury will be the international game, where coaches don’t have the time to drill the same systematised pressing.

The skimpy international schedule is a player’s charter. To return to one of the players for whom Klopp has fallen so hard, contrast the version of Florian Wirtz that plays for Germany with the Wirtz we see at Liverpool.

Where Wirtz struts regally and confidently around less crowded spaces for Germany, in the Premier League he is reproached and roughhoused by hulking, uncaring markers like some neglected Dickensian orphan.

Ask yourself which version of Wirtz is more satisfying to watch, and then lament the fact the Nations League does not return until March.