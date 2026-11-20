Leinster's Todd Lawlor runs in his side's third try against Connacht at Dexcom Stadium in Galway on October 30th. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland XV v Fijian Latui, Virgin Media Park, Friday, 7.45pm – Live on Irish Rugby YouTube channel

Patrice Lagisquet, the French international wing known as the “Bayonne Express” from his playing days, and the man who helped Portugal to make the improbable possible at the last World Cup in France, will take charge of Fijian Latui against an Ireland XV in Cork on Friday night.

He guided Portugal to a win over Fiji and a draw with Georgia, the side playing some of the brightest and most entertaining rugby of the tournament. Among other familiar names listed in his squad is La Rochelle centre Semi Lagivalu, Peniasi Dakuwaqa of Stade Français, and Montpellier’s Rupeni Caucaunibuca jnr, son of the legendary Fijian wing of the same name.

Mark Sexton heads up an Ireland XV coaching group that includes Jared Payne and Jimmy Duffy, and the expectation is that the team will play with personality and ambition. Direction in selection terms came from Dublin and Ireland senior coach Andy Farrell, so there’s no ambiguity.

Sexton confirmed: “We’re guided. There’s a back and forth. It’s brilliant that Andy and the rest of the coaches are paying such particular attention. In the World Cup year that’s in it, it’s brilliant for the lads who are here.

“I sat down with the staff and the leadership group and we got aligned. Then the coaches presented to the players and, in fairness to the players, they’ve gone all in this week. They’ve been brilliant.”

Joey Carbery during Ireland XV training at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Tuesday. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Todd Lawlor, a late call-up because of injury, has gone straight into the team at fullback, and there’ll be a keen interest on how the 21-year-old fares. Another academy prospect, Connacht’s Daniel Ryan, has been very impressive whenever he’s got a chance this season, and with Joey Carbery running the game from outhalf, the backline shouldn’t want for ball-in-hand.

Sexton said: “You see his [Carbery’s] quality on the pitch, obviously, and then off the pitch, he’s been really vocal around the place. He’s driven standards. He’s driven the detail. He’s been excellent to lean on.”

Gus McCarthy, Kieran Brookes, Fineen Wycherley, Edwin Edogbo and Will Connors provide senior Test match experience in the pack, with prop Alex Usanov (21) and Brian Gleeson (22) handed the chance to lay down a marker. So too David McCann, who recently spent time with the senior squad.

[ Todd Lawlor named at fullback, Carbery at outhalf in Ireland XV team to play Fijian LatuiOpens in new window ]

“It’s such a big opportunity, isn’t it?” Sexton said. “At the start of the week, we talked about an Irish development team that got picked four years ago before the World Cup. It was an under-23 team, effectively.

“Seven of that squad in that season were in the World Cup training squad only nine months later. We’re using that as motivation for all the squad. For our 28 lads, they all aspire to play in the World Cup. Friday night is a massive springboard for them to give themselves an opportunity.”

IRELAND XV: Todd Lawlor (Leinster); Finn Treacy (Connacht), James Hume (Ulster), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Daniel Ryan (Connacht); Joey Carbery (Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Leinster); Alex Usanov (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster, capt), Kieran Brookes (Munster); Fineen Wycherley (Munster), Edwin Edogbo (Munster); Dave McCann (Ulster), Will Connors (Connacht), Brian Gleeson (Munster).

Replacements: Eoin de Búitléar (Connacht), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Jack Aungier (Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster), Paul Boyle (Connacht), Matthew Devine (Ulster), Jack Murphy (Ulster), Dan Kelly (Munster).