Tiger Woods and his golf design firm TGR design will create the first new championship links to open in Northern Ireland in more than a century.

Ballerena Golf Links, which will be part of the Galgorm Collection, will be located on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast where it is expected to break ground in 2027.

TGR Design say they will bring a “fresh, contemporary interpretation to the traditional links experience, embracing the natural character of the coastal landscape to create a thoughtfully crafted course that balances strategic challenge with an engaging, enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels”.

“Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one on the Causeway Coast is a special opportunity for our team,” Tiger Woods said.

“We want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of this coastline, with a course that challenges the best players and is fun for everyone who plays it.”

The site will feature views across Lough Foyle and the Donegal hills and is set against the backdrop of the dramatic Binevenagh mountain.