Eben Etzebeth is revving the supercharged, 35-year-old engine, ready to roar back into action at the Aviva Stadium after an absence of just over a month.

A week before he tweaked his ankle in a local derby between the Sharks and Stormers, the big bruiser of the Springboks had ripped the heart out of the Leinster challenge in the Shark Tank in Durban, when, with the Irish outfit leading 15-14 and 10 minutes left on the clock, he prised open the defence from 80 metres out for fellow Bok André Esterhuizen to score a telling try that paved the way for a deserved 26-20 win against the defending URC champions.

A week earlier, Leinster had also succumbed to the Lions 26-27. As a matter of fact, South African sides enjoyed the upper hand over their Irish counterparts during the first five rounds of the 2026/27 URC, with six out of seven encounters going the way of the Saffas. Only Munster managed to squeeze past the Bulls 26-22 at Thomond Park in October.

A Test match between Ireland and the Springboks is a different beast altogether, yet the URC results do not augur well for Andy Farrell’s charges come Saturday. Rather more ominous for the home side will be the anguish of the 13-24 defeat at the hands of the Boks in Dublin a year ago.

The eventual losing margin might not be that damning, yet the Ireland frontline that night will have vivid memories of being shunted back at will in the scrum, overpowered at lineout time and downright bullied at the breakdown. To be sure, Etzebeth and co pummelled the Irish into submission like seldom before; it was only a combination of strange Bok inaccuracy in attack, as well as poor decision-making, and Irish tenacity in defence that prevented a massacre.

With that triumph, their first in Dublin in 13 years, the Boks set a brutal marker. Nothing less than that type of utter dominance up front would ever be good enough again.

A scrum during the Quilter Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on November 22nd, 2025. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

With the hoodoo of Dublin having been broken, South Africa also seemed to have loosened Ireland’s stranglehold on them in recent times. Of the last 15 clashes between these two, Ireland have won nine, including the 38-3 rout at the Aviva Stadium on November 11th, 2017, and the heart-stopping 13-8 win during the pool stages of Rugby World Cup 2023.

[ Ireland captain Dan Sheehan set to be named at number eight for South Africa showdownOpens in new window ]

Before 2004, when Ronan O’Gara scored all the points, including a highly controversial try from a tap penalty, in a 17-12 win in Dublin, Ireland had beaten the Boks just once in 16 attempts, almost 40 years earlier in 1965 (9-6). Of the 31 times these two sides have met, South Africa won 20, Ireland 10 and one Test, on the Boks’ controversial tour of 1970, was drawn 8-8.

Thus, the pre-2004 order appeared to have been restored when 52,000 Irish eyes were left crying on November 22nd, 2025.

It also meant there had been more important items on the Bok agenda in 2026 than Ireland. That was until the Stade de France on Saturday.

The highly publicised series between the Boks and All Blacks in South Africa – dubbed Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry – shaped up as the defining rugby event of the year. To be sure, an average of almost 70,000 spectators per Test were left enthralled by a spectacle that lived up to the 105-year tradition of fierce confrontation between Bok and Kiwi.

After New Zealand had stunned South Africa 33-16 in the opening Test at Ellis Park, South Africa nevertheless regrouped powerfully enough to prevail in the remaining internationals and take the rubber 3-1.

The Boks suffered a bit of a blow against the Wallabies in Perth to shake off their RGR hangover, before shifting their attention to the northern hemisphere leg of the Nations Championship and, more specifically, France in Paris.

France players celebrate their win after the Nations Championship match against South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, on November 13th, 2026. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

On a weekend when the Nations Championship truly came of age as a properly competitive tournament, replacing the meaningless friendlies of previous years, France showcased their intent for next year’s Rugby World Cup by upstaging South Africa 21-19 in the French capital. It was an evenly poised contest, with Les Bleus just showing that wee bit more intent and capitalising better on the wonderful opportunities that they created.

They didn’t do Ireland any favours, though.

The Boks are hurting, with free-flowing flak flooding mainstream and social media. And Ireland are sure to bear the brunt on Saturday afternoon in Dublin.

Rassie Erasmus issued a thinly-veiled threat when announcing his team for the Aviva face-off.

“We let ourselves and the country down. We are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us, and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we play according to our standards this weekend ...”

That can only spell trouble for Dan Sheehan and the rest of the pack in green. Trouble in the shape of a super-aggressive scrum, marauding maul and ferocious physical fracases, with high bombs exploding all over the place.

Eben Etzebeth is already grinning from ear to ear at the “arrogant” Irish.

[ Rassie Erasmus invites fans to join him for watch-along party after being banned for Ireland matchOpens in new window ]