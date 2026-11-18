Republic of Ireland’s Jack Moylan celebrates scoring the third goal in the Nations League win over Kosovo. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

When and where is the Nations League draw?

The Nations League quarter-final and promotion/relegation playoff draw take place this Friday November 20th at 11am at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

So what teams from League A can Ireland be drawn against?

Ireland will face Denmark, Croatia, Wales or Serbia.

The 3-0 defeat of Kosovo on Tuesday squeezed Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad into a two-legged, promotion/relegation playoff as one of four unseeded countries along with Slovenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary.

The result also secured a second seeding for the Euro 2028 qualification draw on December 6th.

What dates will the Nations League promotion/relegation playoffs be played on?

There are two fixture slots to be decided by Uefa. As the unseeded nation, Ireland’s first leg will be at home on Thursday, March 25th or Saturday, March 27th with an away second leg on Sunday, March 28th or Tuesday, March 30th.

Ah, not Denmark or Wales again?

It’s actually been a while. Ireland played Denmark on six occasions between 2017 and 2019 in the Nations League, World Cup playoffs and Euros qualifying.

The five draws were overshadowed by the Christian Eriksen game at the Aviva Stadium in November 2017 when the then Tottenham midfielder helped himself to a hat-trick as Ireland lost 5-1.

Ireland played Wales on six occasions between 2017 and 2020. The most memorable result was the 1-0 win at Cardiff City Stadium in October 2017 when James McClean’s goal secured a World Cup playoff against Denmark.

What about Croatia and Serbia?

Ireland lost 3-1 to Croatia at Euro 2012, while the last time they met Serbia was a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva in September 2021. That 1-1 draw saw Gavin Bazunu establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper with a string of outstanding saves. Stephen Kenny’s side salvaged a point thanks to a late own goal by Nikola Milenkovic.

How did Denmark, Wales, Croatia and Serbia handle life in League A?

League A is no joke. Croatia took care of the Czech Republic, beating them 2-1 home and away, only to suffer a 7-0 drubbing at home to England in October. Spain also hammered them 4-1 in Seville.

At 41, Luca Modric is still the captain and playmaker in midfield.

Craig Bellamy’s Wales managed to beat Norway in Cardiff last month but they lost the other five ties against Denmark, Portugal and Norway away.

The Danes dropped into the relegation playoff as Norway had a superior head-to-head record.

Serbia lost all six matches to Greece, Jürgen Klopp’s Germany and Xavi’s Netherlands.

What about the Nations League quarter-finals?

England, France, Germany and Portugal are the four seeded sides to be drawn against Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain.