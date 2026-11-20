Fergal Boland brought Sam Maguire to Tooreen Hall on Thursday evening but he skipped the Mayo team holiday recently to try bring hurling silverware back to the parish.

Boland traded Barbados for Bekan – captaining Tooreen to Connacht intermediate club hurling quarter-final and semi-final wins while his Mayo team-mates enjoyed some well-deserved downtime in the Caribbean.

They beat Roscommon kingpins Four Roads at Dr Hyde Park before overcoming London champions Brothers Pearse in a semi-final at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan. Tooreen now face Galway champions Kilconieron in Saturday’s Connacht club IHC final at the Hyde (1.30pm).

Boland’s decision to forego a once-in-a-lifetime holiday and stick around for the club’s provincial championship campaign was not lost on those inside the Tooreen dressingroom.

“To miss the team holiday with all the Mayo lads, an all-expenses-paid trip out to Barbados, that’s a huge thing to give up,” says Tooreen manager Shane Morley.

“We didn’t even talk to Fergal about it or ask him to not go, he just said he wasn’t going and that was it. The way the two matches in Connacht were falling, he was probably going to miss them both, so he wanted to make sure he was around to try help keep the winning run going.

“It shows what it means to Fergal, that he was prepared to give that up to stay around.”

Morley, who himself captained Tooreen to a county title in 2013 and was also a selector in recent years, handed Boland the captaincy when he took over the role of manager for this season.

Fergal Boland in action for the Mayo footballers. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Boland scored 0-4 in the county final win over Ballyhaunis last month to lead Tooreen to a sixth consecutive Mayo SHC and he could now captain the Blue Devils to retain the Connacht title this weekend.

“There are a number of lads who have captained the side over the last few years and I suppose that’s one of the reasons the team has been successful, because there are a lot of lads there that have been setting standards,” says Morley.

“And that’s the regard we’d hold Fergal in. Look, there’s nobody better, he’s a role model through his own standards and the professionalism he brings to it.

“He’s great with the young lads, making sure they settle and they feel part of the group. He leads by example on and off the pitch so I couldn’t ask for anyone better as captain.”

Aside from his exploits with the Mayo footballers, Boland also represented the county by lining out with the senior hurlers in the past. The small-ball code runs deep. Indeed, his brother – Shane – is a former Mayo senior hurling captain.

Speaking after Tooreen’s Connacht semi-final win over Brothers Pearse two weeks ago, Fergal told RBmedia he just couldn’t jet off to the sunshine during the club’s current campaign.

“No, I stayed at home, I was getting a few snaps from the lads over in the sun,” he said. “To be fair, it would have been nice to get away but I couldn’t leave, these are the best days of our lives in Tooreen. It’s hard to miss these days as well, so I chose to stay and hopefully it pays off.”

Saturday will be Tooreen’s ninth consecutive Connacht club intermediate final (there was no provincial championship in 2020 because of Covid when Ballyhaunis won the Mayo SHC). Tooreen have won five of the last six provincial deciders, including the 2025 showdown.

Fergal Boland in action for Tooreen against Upperchurch-Drombane in the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final in January. Photo: James Lawlor/Inpho

It has been a busy, exciting, week in the parish. The Sam Maguire cup visited Tooreen on Thursday evening with the club taking huge pride by having Boland and Dessie Campbell (team logistics manager) involved in Mayo’s history-making year as the county won the All-Ireland SFC for the first time since 1951.

Tooreen’s ultimate ambition is also to win an All-Ireland title having lost the intermediate club hurling final in 2023 by two points to Monaleen from Limerick, and in January of this year by two points after extra-time to Tipperary’s Upperchurch-Drombane.

“Since last year, we’d nobody stepping away, everyone is going again this year and we’ve some young lads blooded in since then as well, so that adds to the competition for places in the panel,” says Morley.

All six Connacht IHC finals Tooreen have won, including their maiden triumph in 2017, were against Galway opponents, so there certainly wouldn’t be any inferiority complex inside the Tooreen dressingroom when coming up against a club from across the border.

However, the restructuring of the Galway hurling championship for this season has heightened the fence Tooreen must vault this weekend.

The Galway Senior B Championship was reclassified as the Premier Intermediate Championship in 2026. The restructure absorbed teams from both grades and so increased the standard of teams in Galway’s second tier.

Tooreen’s opponents on Saturday, Kilconieron, were relegated from the Senior A Championship in 2025 and so after winning the new Premier Intermediate in 2026 they have bounced immediately back to the top grade of Galway hurling for next season.

“We’ve had a lot of success in the competition over last few years,” says Morley. “But definitely the standard will have gone up 10-20 per cent from last year and we’re fully hoping we’re ready for that challenge at the weekend.”