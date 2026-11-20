Even after a heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat when he must have harboured a sense of injustice about two or three scrum penalties, or after last year’s corresponding meeting with South Africa when a head shot on one of his players somehow didn’t even merit even a yellow card, Andy Farrell has never complained or criticised the officials.

This could have helped make a case on behalf of his team, but Farrell never goes there – or further. It would be impossible to envisage him speculating on an impending hearing for an opposing player arising from an incident in another match, whether in the public domain or on social media.

Echoing the words of Fabien Galthié when he told Le Figaro how he had a duty of care towards referees, the game itself and the concept of fair play, Farrell explained the motives for his approach on foot of announcing the Ireland team to face South Africa on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 4.40pm).

“Because it’s tough,” he said. “Football is easy to referee, rugby’s not. It’s complex and there’s so many moving parts. I think it’s one of the hardest sports in the world to referee, so it’s never going to be perfect. Not just that, we need to make sure that we protect the game in general as far as we want people to want to referee our sport coming through as well.”

More pressure has again been brought to bear on referees and match officials by the incendiary comments of Rassie Erasmus last Monday in the wake of South Africa’s 21-19 defeat to France last Saturday, comments which earned the Springboks head coach a six-match ban from World Rugby.

[ Ireland v South Africa will be like nothing Christophe Ridley has ever refereed ]

Asked if Christophe Ridley, the English referee in charge of Saturday’s Nations Championship game in Dublin had been put in a difficult position, Farrell said: “I hope not.”

The Ireland head coach added: “Christophe is a top-class referee and if you know him professionally, you know he’s a level-headed type of guy who’s a very experienced referee and who’s refereed both sides plenty of times. So, I feel he’s the perfect guy to take it on.”

Christophe Ridley officiates at last year's Six Nations game between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Erasmus had also alleged there had been 17 examples of knee-drop tackles that had not been highlighted by the Television Match Official in the Springboks’ loss to France, but Farrell does not believe this new directive was unmanageable, saying: “If it’s all for the safety of the game, then it has to be a good thing.”

However, he did agree rugby matches were taking too long.

“I think so. It shouldn’t be like that. But the powers that be are aware of that. It’s not that they’re not trying to make it more slick. There have been a few examples of it being too long lately, but that’s certainly something that everyone’s aware of.”

Farrell has recalled Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan, the latter at number eight for the first time at Test level, with his previous 42 appearances having been at hooker.

Playing Sheehan there is undoubtedly a gamble, albeit a case of necessity being the mother of invention given four Irish number eights are out injured. Even so, number eight is a very different position, both subtly and in general, requiring more field coverage and providing challenges defensively off set-pieces.

But it does play to Sheehan’s strengths and he was Leinster’s leading carrier when picked there a month ago against Munster. At Test level this is diving in at the deep end, but if it works then it gives Ireland a proven hybrid player, with Farrell also saying Nick Timoney could play in several positions and has trained at hooker.

“It’s all with an eye on the future. You don’t have to make your mind up until you have to make your mind up, but all these thoughts are going through our heads and we’re always trying to add something to our squad depth.”

Keenan will be earning his 50th cap after being rested for the 43-15 win over Fiji following his first hat-trick for Ireland in the preceding 42-12 victory over Argentina.

“You certainly feel it when he’s not in the team,” Farrell said. “I wouldn’t say he’s a big talker, but he’s a communicator in the right way. He’s such an unbelievably professional player.

Bundee Aki takes to the field before last year's 24-13 defeat to South Africa at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Gary Carr/INPHO

“If it wasn’t the injuries that he’s had lately etc, he’d be well past this milestone by now. He’s a world-class player. We saw that, didn’t we, coming back into the fold against Argentina and it doesn’t surprise anyone.”

The home crowds in Paris and Cardiff last weekend were a reminder of their importance, while the heavy South African presence in the Aviva Stadium, and the sense of outrage over the officiating, galvanised the home supporters in last year’s corresponding game.

“It’s huge for us, it is. You know when we’re at our best, we’re doing it all together. I’ve got goosebumps now thinking about it,” Farrell said about the atmosphere at last year’s game.

“For us to be batting above our average, we need that. We need all-in. We need everyone with us. Obviously, that starts with us. We’ve got to bring them to the party. The Mexican wave was the best part of the game last week, but hopefully we can give them something else to sing and cheer about.

“I keep going back to the World Cup in 2023. We was the envy of the world, because we were all in it together. We want to try and build that again over the next 10 months.

“It’s days like Saturday that can get that momentum.”

IRELAND (v South Africa): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Mack Hansen (Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Tom Stewart (Ulster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Sam Illo (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Connacht), Bundee Aki (Connacht).