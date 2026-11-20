Mayo GAA treasurer Valerie Murphy says it has been an “unprecedented 12 months” for the county after their historic on-field success prompted a record financial performance off the pitch.

It was announced at Tuesday night’s county board meeting that for the 12 months to the end of September 2026, Mayo GAA had generated revenues of almost €6.3 million and recorded a net profit of €1.4 million.

Mayo GAA has now revealed more details of how the record figures were achieved, including fundraising of €1.49 million and commercial income of €1.74 million.

Mayo’s balance sheet now stands at €6.8 million, including €3.3 million in cash reserves – €1.9 million of which is held in a savings account with the GAA as well as €1.4 million in bank deposits.

The financial bonanza is to benefit clubs across the county too and every unit in Mayo is to receive a “club appreciation” grant of €2,500.

But success doesn’t come cheap, with a total of €2.2 million spent on team preparation costs. Overall expenditure for 2026 rose by 30 per cent to reach €4.9 million.

“The past year has been an unprecedented 12 months for Mayo GAA on all fronts,” Murphy said.

“Winning our first All-Ireland senior football title [since 1951] was a hugely significant moment for the county and the people of Mayo. That historic result has also helped our county to achieve a record financial performance in 2026 thanks to very strong growth in commercial revenues and fundraising income.

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“The current strength of Mayo GAA’s finances means we are in a position to continue investing in our teams and young players coming through, while also moving ahead with some significant infrastructure projects such as our new Centre of Excellence facility.

“With a multiyear strategic investment plan well under way, our goal in Mayo GAA is to continue growing the county’s commercial operations and to build on the success of this year’s historic All-Ireland win.”

The key figures reported by Mayo GAA include

Net profits of €1.42 million – up 212 per cent on the previous year

Commercial income of €1.74 million – up 46 per cent on the previous year

Fundraising income of €1.49 million – up 237 per cent on the previous year

Gate receipts and matchday income of €800,000 – up 3 per cent on the previous year

Overall revenues of €6.3 million – up 51 per cent on the previous year

Net cash reserves of €3.3 million – up 6 per cent on the previous year

Net assets of €6.76 million – up 27 per cent on the previous year

Mayo GAA put the growth in overall income down to a combination of factors, including continued “strong gate receipts and matchday income, a strong uplift in commercial income as well as a surge in fundraising income thanks to a number of successful events in the UK and the US”.

The county board say the “loyalty” of Mayo supporters remains one of “our greatest strengths”, with the momentum of the All-Ireland triumph leading to an increase in attendance at club championship games.

That increase in attendances at club games in September and October will be reflected in next year’s figures.

Mayo GAA feel trips to London, New York and Chicago late last year, by a travelling party that included Andy Moran and Colm Boyle, helped rebuild relationships with international supporters and led to a sharp rise in philanthropic donors – especially since July’s All-Ireland triumph where a recent trip to the US generated in the region of €500,000.

The sold-out upcoming Mayo-Kerry exhibition game in London (November 28th) is also projected to bring in around €500,000.