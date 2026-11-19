On Aungier Street, in the heart of Dublin, sits Whitefriar Street Church. Inside this beautiful chapel sits the shrine of St Jude – the patron saint of hopeless causes.

Across a long coaching career, St Jude and I were often in touch.

Sometimes he was listening. Sometimes he was on vacation. Which is understandable, as the endless pleas of all of us hopeless would try the patience of even the most energetic of saints.

To the sceptics who do not believe in divine intervention, particularly in something as trivial as a game of sport, let me provide rock solid evidence that St Jude works sporting miracles.

Mayo won the All-Ireland.

Case proven. Book closed.

So if you are an Irish rugby supporter and you find yourself walking down Aungier Street, you might want to drop in and ask the great saint for a bit of help for yourself and also for the men in green, because under Rassie Erasmus coaching, South Africa have never lost two games in a row in a northern November.

Thanks a lot France.

In Ireland, we never got to talk about South Africa’s many failures against the French because Erasmus implemented a smart media manipulation tactic, perfected by Donald Trump after a setback. Rassie distracted the rugby world from the real issues.

France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont (centre) tries to catch the ball during his side's clash with South Africa at the Stade de France in Paris on November 13th. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Erasmus let go a double-barrelled explosion of pure theatre, blaming everyone but himself or his team for the loss. After which Rassie discovered that there is freedom of speech but not freedom of consequences. Our referees need support, not public humiliation. A six-match ban for Rassie was a light sentence.

Rassie did not want to talk about losing to a French team who were so decimated by injury that they were forced to select two starting scrumhalves, because all of their first choice 10s were out. To make things worse they lost their world class hooker, Julien Marchand, during the warm up.

In defeating the world champions, the French captain Antoine Dupont delivered the most astonishing attacking performance from a nine that I have ever witnessed. Against the most feared rushing defence in the world, the French boldly centred their entire attacking game plan around his mesmeric skills. They returned to their legendary attacking system from the 1970s, called “Le Petit General”, which places all their attacking organisation on their scrumhalf.

Dupont delivered a virtuoso display for the ages.

The French racked up a match-winning first half lead as Dupont almost single-handedly dismantled the Springboks defensive system close to the ruck. The Boks players who underperformed were wearing jerseys 16, 17 and 18.

Before the match, in a decision that much of the rugby world considers to be against the spirit of our game, Erasmus decided to start the match with the front rowers he had told the world would be on the bench.

He started his aptly named “Bomb squad” and they did what it says on the tin. They proceeded to explode. Except it was the Springboks who were damaged.

Dupont and his understrength French team exposed frailties in the South African ruck defence and in their backfield coverage that Ireland will attack.

Karma is such a b*tch and Rassie would do anything to not talk about it.

After the four test series against New Zealand, the Springbok players look bone tired. While Rassie and his staff have made major tactical errors in their recent losses to Australia and France.

The South Africa-France scrum collapses under the supervision of referee Andrea Piardi in the Stade de France on November 13th. Photograph: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Like Trump and his Maga base, Rassie has the South African public convinced that defeat only comes to the Springboks because the rugby world is conspiring against them. The crazy part of this scenario is that his team, influential past players and a significant number of South Africans rugby press have completely accepted this conspiracy theory.

The clearing of Sam Pendergast from a hip drop tackle charge and Rassie’s six-match ban by World Rugby has only reinforced that belief.

Like all conspiracy theories, the South Africans happily ignore the facts that they don’t like.

Here, let me point out that overhead footage from last week’s scrums in Paris conclusively showed that both Springbok props repeatedly angled inward, attacking the French hooker.

The Boks always claim that their scrummaging is so pure that any penalty against their match-winning weapon is either a major refereeing error or part of the non-existent anti-Springbok conspiracy.

I guarantee that John Fogarty, the Ireland scrum coach, will be finding a way to raise the issue with English referee Christopher Ridley because if the South African props angle in, it is illegal and they must be penalised.

None of this means that Rassie is not a brilliant coach. His unique strength lies in his ability to find loopholes in rugby’s laws and exploit them to maximise the talents of his players. He has won two World Cups and may gain a third by exploiting the deep flaws in our current scrum laws to gain an ocean of match defining scrum penalties.

Be it the seven-one bench, calling for scrums in his own 22 after a fair catch, or naming a starting front row and not playing it, the list of his innovations are intellectually impressive.

Andy Farrell has led Ireland to several victories over South Africa. In every one of those wins, Ireland have matched the Springboks’ physicality. In the second test in Durban in 2024, Ireland physically dominated the Boks to such an extent that it allowed Ireland’s skilled passing game to shine against South Africa’s rushing defensive system.

Ireland’s greatest problem is that in the two years since that famous win, they have been unable to reproduce a performance that has been equal in calibre. After Durban, Ireland have declined and repeatedly failed against New Zealand, France and South Africa.

The optimist in me sees this match as a massive opportunity for Ireland. While South Africa are always strong, they are vulnerable. If Ireland’s forwards can gain parity with the Springbok pack, then Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast’s passing game will trouble the World Champions.

If Ireland’s pack lays down the platform, their attack can exploit the frailties that the French exposed in the Springboks defence. Then Ireland could pull off an unlikely win.

And a quiet word with St Jude for yourself and Ireland won’t do any harm as well.

“Oh the Green and Red of Mayo ...”