Mayo's Ryan O’Donoghue offloads as he is challenged by Eoin Ward of Roscommon. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The three heavyweights of the Connacht senior football championship have been lumped together on a stacked side of the 2027 draw where All-Ireland champions Mayo will meet Connacht SFC holders Roscommon in a provincial quarter-final.

The winners of that clash will then face Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s Galway in a Connacht semi-final, which means one of Sligo, Leitrim, London or New York will feature in next year’s provincial decider out west.

With a Division Three or Four team to contest the Connacht final, that will have knock-on effect in relation to what teams will find themselves playing in next year’s Tailteann Cup.

Roscommon beat Mayo in a Connacht semi-final in April and Mark Dowd’s side progressed to beat Galway in the Nestor Cup decider.

But Andy Moran’s Mayo bounced back from that setback to build the most amazing story of the summer – ending on the steps of the Hogan Stand as All-Ireland champions.

Mayo’s Jack Carney and Roscommon’s Diarmuid Murtagh were sitting alongside each other in studio as the draw took place at Croke Park on Thursday night.

“It was inevitable, I could feel it coming,” smiled Carney afterwards.

“No, it’s an exciting draw, there’s nothing easy on our side to get to a Connacht final.

“No team went unbeaten all year [in 2026], we were no different and it was against Roscommon where we underperformed and they were brilliant and beat us very deservedly. I think that [acted] as a springboard for our season, we learned an awful lot.”

Murtagh wasn’t about to waste an opportunity to hype up the green and red.

“There is no lie the fact they are the best team in the country at the moment. It’s going to be an extremely difficult game, maybe if we lose that we’ll go on and win the All-Ireland,” he smiled.

“It’s as tough as it gets but it’s exciting as well, at least you have something to focus on when you are into preseason and in the league.”

The five-year rotation involving New York and London starts again in 2027, so two of the Connacht quarter-finals were already predetermined – with Sligo travelling to the US while Leitrim face London in Ruislip.

Meath could play Westmeath in the Leinster football quarter-final. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Elsewhere, reigning champions in the east, Westmeath, will meet one of their neighbours in a Leinster SFC quarter-final next year with the winners of Meath and Offaly to clash with Mark McHugh’s side.

Ger Brennan’s Dubs will play Laois or Carlow in a Leinster quarter-final and the pathway suggests a Dublin-Kildare semi-final is a distinct possibility.

In Ulster, the preliminary round fixture next year will see Cavan and Fermanagh square off with the winners progressing to meet Antrim in a quarter-final.

The Anglo Celt Cup has been won from the preliminary round in the last two years by Donegal (2025) and Armagh (2026) respectively. But with Tyrone or Monaghan waiting in a semi-final on that side of the draw, it looks to be a difficult road from the preliminary round to the final in 2027.

However, the pick of the fixtures in Ulster is on the opposite side of the draw where Donegal will face Down and Armagh will meet Derry. Several of those teams would harbour All-Ireland ambitions.

Down surprised Donegal at the quarter-final stages in the 2026 Ulster championship so Jim McGuinness will be seeking some measure of revenge when they cross swords again next summer.

The Munster SFC draw is seeded for 2027 with the two highest placed league teams from the province (Kerry and Cork) getting fast-tracked to the semi-final stages.

After Thursday night’s draw, Jack O’Connor’s Kerry await the winners of Clare and Waterford in a semi-final while Tipperary or Limerick will play Cork in the last four.

At this early stage, it wouldn’t be outlandish to suggest a Kerry-Cork final is a strong possibility. But after Thursday night’s draw, not many folk would be confident of predicting the Connacht SFC finalists for 2027.

2027 PROVINCIAL SFC DRAWS

CONNACHT

Quarter-finals: New York v Sligo; London v Leitrim; Roscommon v Mayo

Semi-finals: Galway v Roscommon/Mayo; New York/Sligo v London/Leitrim

LEINSTER

Round One: Wexford v Longford; Laois v Carlow; Meath v Offaly

Quarter-finals: Kildare v Wexford/Longford; Dublin v Laois/Carlow; Westmeath v Meath/Offaly; Wicklow v Louth

Semi-finals: Westmeath/Meath/Offaly v Wicklow/Louth; Kildare/Wexford/Longford v Dublin/Laois/Carlow

MUNSTER

Quarter-finals: Clare v Waterford; Tipperary v Limerick

Semi-finals: Clare/Waterford v Kerry; Tipperary/Limerick v Cork

ULSTER