Six Nations and Sanzaar executives are unhappy about Rassie Erasmus’s planned watch-along of South Africa’s Nations Championship clash against Ireland on Saturday and will consider legal action if his online show includes any television footage of the match at the Aviva Stadium.

The Springboks head coach announced he would stage an 18-plus watch-along from his Dublin hotel room after being handed a six-match ban by an independent World Rugby disciplinary panel this week after making allegations against match officials following South Africa’s narrow defeat by France in Paris last Friday.

Erasmus will not face further sanctions from World Rugby as his online show does not violate their regulations, but the Nations Championship organisers and broadcast partners have expressed private concerns about a potential breach of media rights.

While Erasmus is permitted to talk about the game to those watching online, if the camera shows any of the official match coverage he could be liable for a breach of copyright.

The subscription service SuperSport is understood to be most concerned about the development, as the vast majority of Erasmus’s viewers are likely to be in South Africa.

The Six Nations and the southern-hemisphere Sanzaar organisations, which are running the inaugural Nations Championship before a new operating company is set up next year, invest significant resources into anti-piracy measures and have assigned staff to monitor the live stream closely.

Watch-alongs have become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly in football, although any that show match footage, such as Jamie Vardy’s Bundesliga show on YouTube, require their own rights deal.

Erasmus announced his plans on Wednesday after being informed he would not be permitted to have any matchday contact with South Africa’s players or staff, enter matchday venues and technical areas, or engage with match officials.

“Can sit and moan or make the best of it,” he wrote in a post on X. “I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch [it] on my own. So let’s give it a go and hope I get the ‘tech’ sorted. TV on, my laptop camera on, and you’re welcome to join me ... This is personal, not official.”