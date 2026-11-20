Two years ago, Josh van der Flier was voted the best player in the Autumn Nations Series, winning 37 per cent of the supporters’ vote to pip South African wing Cheslin Kolbe.

The Irish openside flanker was the only backrower, taking into consideration all countries and matches in the series, to have 10-plus carries and record 60 per cent plus for dominant carries (64 per cent) and gainline success (63 per cent). Translating statistics into words, he won the collision and emerged on the far side of the initial contact, providing his team with a focal point off which to play.

Last Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, there were glimpses of that quality in some of his carries. It’s not that the 33-year-old hasn’t done it since 2024, but it was very evident in the Fiji match because it wasn’t commonplace among his team-mates. The visitors didn’t offer too many ‘soft shoulders’, especially in the first half.

There’s a dollop of luck required for things to fall the right way, and it did at times as he was the first to acknowledge. But there were other occasions when Van der Flier found a seam to unpick in the defensive line. It’s one thing doing it in space, quite another when there’s an element of ‘bulldogs’ charge’ into the massed ranks of large humans.

Picking up on that aspect, Van der Flier explained he had sought specialist advice to improve that part of his game. It started with a chance meeting in Australia.

“It’s been something I’ve been trying to work on, continually, but particularly preseason,” he explains.

“I was trying to work on my ball-carry, add a few different things in. There was a guy over in Australia, Foto (coach Fots, aka Sione Lemoto) is his name. He came into one of our training sessions in Australia, and I was in touch with him. He does ball-carrying coaching.

“He used to play with Toulon. He’s an Aussie, Brumbies and Toulon, maybe [as a player]? [He operates under the name] ‘Core Collisions’. I’ve been in touch with him a bit. He helped me out. He helps a few of the lads out.

“He came in and was just watching training. He had his son with him, and he was making us all look silly with his footwork. He’s a pretty impressive talent. I had a few chats with him, just trying to work on a few different things.”

Ireland's Josh van der Flier during training at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Dublin, on November 18th, 2026. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

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Van der Flier pointed to the fact that in the first three matches for Leinster this season things just didn’t break his way, whereas against Fiji it was a case of right place, right time and ultimately the right outcome.

“The ball came off the top of the lineout, and I got a bit of openfield space on the weekend, which is obviously great. Space opened for me on another carry. Sometimes you can just have games like that, so you try and prepare as well as you can, and try and improve. I’m working on it to improve.”

Another consistent work-on is being in the right frame of mind from match to match for a sport based on winning collisions physically. He’s become more attuned to his feelings and emotions in the build-up.

“You see it sometimes where someone’s way too hyped up, they’re too pumped up and they give away stupid penalties.

“To find the middle ground, sometimes on the morning of a game or the night before, if I’m not really feeling as up for it, I might watch some motivational video, rugby highlights or some of my own things that I have done well. It gets me excited to play.

“For this weekend as an example, I’ll probably just try and relax once the captain’s run is done, try not to really think about rugby until two hours before the game, because I don’t need to be getting overhyped or burning too much energy too early.”

He told a story from the day he won his first cap, against England at Twickenham in 2016 when Jamie Heaslip spoke about the effects of pressure and hostility in a noisy environment.

Van der Flier recalled Heaslip warned his team-mates, ‘it’s going to be unbelievably tough. We have set plays, but the lads are going to forget them. Just talk to each other, talk to the man beside you. You’ll get through it. It’ll be intense. Chat to each other if you’re feeling nervous. If you forget something on the field or feel like you’re off, chat to the lad beside you’.

It’s advice that Van der Flier’s never forgotten and passed on to other ‘newbies’ in time. There is no substitute for being tempered in the fire of a match and with experience players learn how to control that internal thermostat and not waste energy that’ll be needed elsewhere.

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