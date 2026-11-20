When I called Russell Brand on his mobile phone in the summer of 2007, it was with trepidation. The now-disgraced comedian was starting to become famous – properly, on-the-telly, all-over-the-tabloids famous – and I wondered if I was going to be subjected to 30 minutes of his dandyish banter down the line from wherever his tour bus was.

To my surprise, he dropped the “Russell Brand” routine 30 seconds into the interview – to promote a gig he had coming up in Dublin – and instead spoke in what I assumed to be his normal voice. He didn’t cackle in the manner of a Y2K Sweeney Todd or fire off double entendres, which is how he presented himself to the world early in his career, long before his sex crimes brought about a final reckoning.

He was keen to persuade me that “Russell Brand” – the pied piper of Noughties London – was an act.

“I don’t dress like that all of the time,” the then 32-year-old told me, when I asked if he was going full Russell Brand as he drove to a stand-up gig in some obscure part of the north of England. “Look at me – I’m in jeans and trainers for goodness’ sake. You don’t see me swaying on a high chair, wearing lace gloves, stroking my chin. There’s more to me than that person you see on TV.”

That there was more to Brand than the “person on TV” has since become hideously clear. Indeed, watching Russell Brand: Open Secret, the Netflix documentary about his rise and fall, what comes through most powerfully is how much of a shapeshifter he was – how he was willing to switch up his shtick and become someone else, depending on who was watching and where it might get him. One minute he was an openly misogynistic comedian. The next he was a left-wing campaigner, and then he became a proselytiser for the right, and finally a born-again Christian.

He twisted with the wind, morphing according to convenience – or, as the documentary suggests, when it became increasingly clear that allegations of rape and abuse were about to catch up with him – until he was finally convicted and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

He was a predator who wore a variety of masks – but were any of these the real Brand? “I’m not that rakish dandy all of the time,” he told me in 2007. “How could I be? Being Russell Brand 24 hours a day would be absolutely exhausting.”

At the time, he’d only just stepped away from presenting Big Brother’s Big Mouth, where, as has since been reported, female staff members quietly warned each other about Brand. He was in a relationship with Jordan Martin, who says Brand was physically and emotionally abusive to her. In one incident, he ripped her phone apart after she called an ex-boyfriend to retrieve some belongings and then touched her sexually.

[ Irish comedians react to Russell Brand sentencing: ‘He was a very valuable asset... that’s why he was protected’Opens in new window ]

She anonymously self-published a book about a barely disguised man called “Randall Grand” in 2014, but this was when Brand was soaring high in his new persona as mascot of the fashionable left in the UK – so nobody wanted to hear it. The feeling was that if you objected, the problem was with you. “Oh, you’re a party pooper – you just don’t get it,” is how comedian Nish Kumar describes the attitude.

“Nobody wanted to know” is a phrase that recurs again and again throughout the Netflix film. There were whisperings; every now and then someone famous would insult him publicly – most prominently the comedian Sean Lock, and Bob Geldof, who called him a “c***” at a 2006 awards ceremony, a moment that resurfaced in a 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary. Rosamund Urwin, the Sunday Times reporter, was investigating Brand in January 2019 after learning that some comedians had publicly discussed him.

[ Russell Brand case prompts UK to rethink the age of consentOpens in new window ]

But Brand was powerful, could afford the best lawyers and was allowed to carry on even after his behaviour became common knowledge. Until he was charged by police, it was by no means a given that he would ever be called to account for his crimes. “Being referred to as ‘the talent’ facilitated and enabled him and certainly prolonged it in ways I think we should all be very ashamed about,” Kumar says.

What I mostly recall of my interview with him was that Brand was at pains to impress on me that he wasn’t that Russell Brand – the toxic misogynist on his way to becoming one of the most famous people in Britain. “The person you read about in the papers – he’s a caricature,” he said. “Anybody who knows me will realise that’s not the real me. The tabloids do a very good job of simplifying you. They take a certain aspect of who you are and blow it out of all proportion. Their job – which they do quite well, by the way – is to describe you in as few words as possible. So you end up looking and sounding like an absolutely deplorable character.”

But as we know now, he was indeed deplorable and worse. How did he get away with it for so long? He did it partly by being famous, partly by being an open secret – and also able to change his identity depending on whom he spoke to. I found him chatty and performatively matey, in a guy-who-talks-about-the-soccer-results sort of way.

It is with a chill that I now reflect, had I been a woman meeting him face to face, the encounter might have been very different.