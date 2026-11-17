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It’s a big, big day for the Republic of Ireland’s senior and under-21 sides, the former in a need of a win against Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium this evening in the final game of their Nations League group campaign. A “turbulent” one it has been too, writes Gavin Cooney in his preview, but a win tonight would secure a respectable enough runners-up spot in the group. They’ll be without their captain Nathan Collins, though, the Brentford defender ruled out with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Jim Crawford’s gifted under-21 side must overturn that 1-0 defeat to Finland in the winter wonderland that was Tampere last Friday if they are to qualify for next year’s European Championships. They meet in this afternoon’s second leg at Turner’s Cross, Gavin Cummiskey previewing the game.

In rugby, Ireland’s preparations for Saturday’s meeting with South Africa have hardly been helped by talk of Sam Prendergast being cited for an alleged “hip drop tackle” against Fiji. If the citing is confirmed, as Nathan Johns explains, it will be a “historic first”, the technique only recently outlawed by World Rugby.

Rassie Erasmus has, though, a notion that “there is going to be a technicality” and Prendergast will be free to play, this claim featuring in his “tirade against his perceived injustices against the Springboks” on Monday. Gerry Thornley was there to hear Rassie being, well, Rassie.

Gerry also reflects on what Ronan O’Gara described as “the best weekend in a long time in rugby”, that France v South Africa game, writes Owen Doyle, “wonderful, horrible, attritional and terrific, all at the same time”. “The degree of refereeing difficulty,” was, he says, “off the charts”, leading him to conclude that Englishman Christophe Ridley will “need to bring his A+ game” to Dublin when he takes charge of that visit by South Africa.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning has news on the Hurling Expert Advisory Group opting not to recommend any of the current experimental rules being trialled in next year’s intercounty competitions, but the four-point goal in football may well be here to stay. It is one of six changes that will be recommended to Central Council this weekend.

In golf, Rory McIlroy has set himself a target: “I want to go down as one of the greatest Europeans that’s ever played the game.” Mind you, as Philip Reid points out, he’s “arguably already in possession of such acclaim”. Still, fresh from winning a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, McIlroy outlined his intentions to tick yet more boxes on his to-do list.

And in his Different Strokes column, Philip previews the final outings of Leona Maguire and Beth Coulter in their respective tour seasons, Maguire in action in Florida while Coulter’s travels take her to Spain.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor looks ahead to a bumper “premiere weekend” at Punchestown, one that could feature “a repeat of last year’s eye-catching clash between Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File” - but that will depend on what kind of ground the weather produces.

TV Watch: If you’re a fan of all things Republic-of-Ireland-football, then you’ll be located on your couch for a fair chunk of the afternoon/evening. At 5.45 our under-21s kick-off against Finland in the second leg of their Euro 2027 qualifying play-off (Virgin Media Two), and at 7.45 the seniors host Kosovo in the final game of their Nations League group campaign (RTÉ 2).