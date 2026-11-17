Up the North! If only Paolo Garbisi hadn’t missed that final penalty to the corner against Argentina with the last play in Genoa. Otherwise, Italy were within one attacking lineout of a clean sweep for the northern hemisphere.

As a frustrated Ian McKinley repeated afterwards, why was the left-footed Garbisi kicking to the left corner rather than the right-footed Tommaso Allan, especially as Allan had been taking the kicks until then? Still, five wins out of six isn’t bad.

Not quite the weekend that shook the world order, but not far off it either, and it sets up round six nicely. Speaking on his Sunday night “Debrief” with Dan Biggar, none other than Ronan O’Gara went so far as to say that it was “the best weekend in a long time in rugby”.

Perhaps all of this is coloured by one’s perspective.

Certainly, anyone based in France (although O’Gara watched the Wales-New Zealand match on holidays in Mauritius with his wife Jessica) would be inclined to think so.

France’s emotionally charged and epic 21-19 win over South Africa on Friday night ended a five-game losing sequence to the Springboks dating back 21 years, including a controversial World Cup quarter-final defeat by a point three years ago. Unless they meet in Twickenham on finals weekend, last Friday will be the last time they meet before a potential World Cup semi-final.

France's Maxime Lucu and Antoine Dupont embrace after victory over South Africa. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

And certainly Dan Biggar wasn’t remotely inclined to disagree with O’Gara after he had been “privileged” to see a completely unfancied Wales end their 73-year wait for a win over New Zealand in the Principality Stadium as part of the ITV panel.

Biggar had made a good fist of putting the Welsh win in context soon after the full-time whistle when estimating it was the biggest upset at international level in world rugby since Japan beat South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in Brighton. That seemed about right. Wales were rated at 20-1 to beat New Zealand, who were 1-40 and 32-point favourites on the handicap betting.

Bucking recent trends, defence was the theme of the weekend. In ending a run of 34 defeats going back 73 years Wales made a monumental 345 tackles, the most any Welsh team in history has ever made, and of those a phenomenal 202 were in their own 22.

The All Blacks had over 100 phases in the Welsh 22. Dafydd Jenkins, Jac Morgan and James Botham led the way with 38, 31 and 30 tackles. Another seven players made 20 tackles or more.

Dan Lydiate, the supreme chop tackler of his time as evidenced by that damned 2011 quarter-final win over Ireland in Wellington, is clearly earning his corn as specialist coach for defensive contact skills. Three times All Blacks’ players were twisted and dragged over the Welsh line with well-rehearsed “turtle” tackles; the contribution of a second player proving key. And with each one belief grew a little more among home team and players alike.

[ Worst sporting moment: Wales beat Ireland in Wellington - the one which really got awayOpens in new window ]

As critical, Wales made only four unforced errors, making the most of their 37 per cent possession and territory by scoring five tries from just five visits to the red zone. As a template for a 20-1 shock goes, this was it.

Similarly, France defied South Africa for much of the second period despite not scoring a point and ultimately made 173 tackles in coming off worse in every metric bar defenders beaten. In another trend over the weekend, the winning team also kicked from hand more.

One imagines that in their Monday review in Dublin the Springboks forwards were inclined to ask what more they could have done. After all they scored two maul tries and forced eight scrum penalties, while having 100 per cent returns from their lineout and scrum, and eating into the French set piece.

France's wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrates victory over South Africa at the Stade de France. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Granted, Les Bleus were fortunate that one of their tries came off an unintentional header and that Manie Libbok shanked a very kickable conversion to bring the sides level. Fittingly, France’s two world-class attackers, Antoine Dupont and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, came up with the big defensive double play to end South Africa’s final attack, although in the build-up there were two examples of the manifold knee-dip tackles which Rassie Erasmus has since highlighted.

But akin to Wales, and herein lies another key lesson for Ireland, critically France attacked and constructed a lead to defend, largely through the brilliance of Dupont and the finishing of Bielle-Biarrey.

Undoubtedly, this inaugural Nations Championship needed a weekend like the one just past. In the previous four rounds, there had been just three ranking upsets. Wales achieved one of those in July by beating Fiji, two places above them in the pecking order. Japan (12th) over Italy (10th) and Scotland (seventh) over Argentina (fifth) were the other two. Then along came France (fourth) beating South Africa (first) and Wales (10th) beating New Zealand (second).

Furthermore, in the previous 24 matches, there had only been four one-score games. Partly due to the way the fixtures panned out in round five, that figure was doubled over the weekend.

The two exceptions were England routing Japan, which ceased to be a contest after precisely one minute. Bull fights have been more competitive. And then there was Ireland beating Fiji 43-12.

Sometimes one wonders quite what people want from an Ireland-Fiji game. If Ireland win by a big score, it’s a case of ho-hum, Fiji weren’t very good, were they? If Ireland don’t win by a big score, then it’s a poor Irish performance which bodes badly.

For sure if Ireland repeat the handling errors of the first half-hour next Saturday, the ensuing Springboks’ scrums and territorial gains will wreak a toll. But we tend to forget that many of these Irish players have won a Heineken Cup, a Grand Slam and a Lions Test series. When they had to knuckle down, they did, and the levels of concentration and arousal this week for a joust with the world champions will be different gravy, especially after the memory of a year ago on the same weekend.

Rassie, as he does, has quickly dropped a few grenades and there may be more yet this week, not to mention Sam Prendergast’s citing and Andy Farrell’s team selection. It’s going to be a long week.