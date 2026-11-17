The different worlds of women’s professional golf contrast starkly this week for Leona Maguire and Beth Coulter, who seek to finish their respective tour seasons strongly.

For Solheim Cup star Maguire, the $11 million CME Globe Championship on the LPGA Tour – a confined event limited to 60 players off the order of merit – at Tiburón in Florida offers her a last chance of a win this year, having had three top-10s including a runners-up place in the Aramco Championship back in April.

The Cavan golfer has persevered with swing changes under coach Sean Foley through the season and her tied-17th place in the Annika at the weekend has seen her perform with greater consistency since again playing a leading role in Europe’s Solheim Cup success in September. Maguire has finished 22nd-62nd-35th-17th in her last four tournaments.

The potential financial gains for Coulter are much less – with the Islantilla Open, the final event on the LET Access Tour, having a purse of €100,000 – but this week’s season finale in Huelva in Spain is significant for the Co Down golfer, with the leading seven players on the order of merit securing full tour cards to the Ladies European Tour for 2027.

Coulter, who won the Irish Challenge on her professional debut in July, is currently 13th in those standings and in need of a very good week if she is to leapfrog into the top seven who earn those LET exemptions.

If Coulter doesn’t secure one of those cards, she has the cushion of earning an exemption straight into the final stage of LET Q-School in Morocco in December.

Patrick Reed makes PGA’s perfect 10

Patrick Reed is presented with his PGA Tour Member Card for 2027 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Patrick Reed’s decision to go globetrotting on the DP World Tour has reaped dividends for the former Masters champion in navigating a way back to the PGA Tour.

The American chose to leave LIV before that tour hit financial troubles and his move to compete on the DP World Tour for a year, in a bid to earn back his playing rights on the US circuit, proved a wise one in claiming one of the 10 spots available.

“[At the] start the year, sitting down with my family, the goal was to come out here and earn my way back to the PGA Tour. To be able to go out and play the way I did, really when it really mattered this year, to get one of those 10 spots meant a lot,” he said.

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“Really, it was a grind. It was a lot of fun. I commend all the guys over here on this tour. I’ve played now on just about every tour, and it is hard over here, travelling and flying nine, 10, 11, 12 hours or more to every single event is challenging. It’s taxing on your body. It’s taxing mentally. To be able to get a taste of it for the full season and to watch these guys do it year-in and year-out, is definitely tough.”

Of regaining his PGA Tour card, the 2018 Masters champion spoke of the change it will bring to his family life. “It’s been hard, ever since joining LIV, to get the family to be able to travel and get the kids coming out and watch me play. Because it’s not like you can just hop on a flight and get over there. With school and everything, they are not able to come out hardly at all except for the summer.

“Now them being able to have an hour or two-hour flight, in for the weekends, or miss a day or two of school to hang out with dad is going to be awesome.”

Reed was one of 10 to secure those PGA Tour exemptions, along with Eugenio Chacarra, Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Dan Hillier, Jacob Skov Olesen, Oliver Lindell, Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger and Joe Dean.

Word of Mouth

Rory McIlroy with the Race to Dubai trophy alongside Tyrrell Hatton with the Dubai World Championship Scepter in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“Rors has had a pretty special career. He’s going to go down as probably the best European golfer in history by the end of his career. I mean, he’s first European to win the Grand Slam. He’s now tied Monty winning eight Race to Dubai titles. Just an unbelievable professional, and someone that you want around in the team room at the Ryder Cup. It’s cool that I’ve been able to share four Ryder Cup teams with him and hopefully be able to make it five in Adare.” – Tyrrell Hatton expressing his admiration for McIlroy.

By the Numbers: 6

Stewart Cink during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stewart Cink closed out a brilliant season on the Tour Champions circuit by winning the season-ending Charles Schwab Championship for his sixth win of the year, which also enabled him to retain the season-long Charles Schwab Cup for topping the order of merit.

On this day: November 17th, 1985

Mark O’Meara grew accustomed to having a lei – the traditional garland worn for occasions in Hawaii – around his neck, with the Pacific Ocean islands proving to be a happy hunting ground for the American in 1985.

Mark O'Meara was a fan of Hawaii

Having captured the Hawaiian Open in February, O’Meara then lay claim to the Kapalua International – an unofficial event on the PGA Tour – at the tail-end of the season, defeating Corey Pavin in a playoff to pocket a nice sum of $125,000 for his troubles.

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O’Meara started the final round in third place, one stroke behind Pavin and Nick Faldo. O’Meara signed for a final round 68 to join Pavin on 13-under-par 275, with Faldo one shot behind them in third, and would claim the tournament with a birdie on the third hole of sudden death.

Social Swing

“Winning eight Race to Dubai titles is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @McIlroyRory – to maintain that level of consistency over such a long period takes an extraordinary amount of hard work, hunger and dedication. Huge congrats to @Eugeniochacarra for a great season and for pushing Rory right to the end, and to @TyrrellHatton on his win this week. Great to see so many European players playing well and making it such a strong finish to the year. Plenty to be excited about as we look towards next year!” – Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald liking how his team is shaping up for Adare Manor.

Winning eight Race to Dubai titles is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @McIlroyRory - to maintain that level of consistency over such a long period takes an extraordinary amount of hard work, hunger and dedication.



Huge congrats to @Eugeniochacarra for a great season… — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) November 15, 2026

“Congratulations @McIlroyRory on Race to Dubai win number 8 I thought winning one in 2007 was an achievement.” – Justin Rose putting McIlroy’s feat in perspective.

Know the Rules

Q In stroke play, player A concedes player B’s short putt and knocks the ball away. Player B lifts their ball and plays from the next tee. What is the ruling?

A Player B is disqualified under Rule 3.3c: If the player fails to hole out at any hole they must correct that mistake before making a stroke to begin another hole. If the mistake is not corrected in that time, the player is disqualified.

In the Bag

Tyrrell Hatton -DP World Tour Championship

Driver – Ping G440 LST (9.5°)

3-Wood – Ping G440 Max (15°)

7-Wood – Ping G430 Max (21°)

Driving Iron – Ping iDi (3-iron)

Irons – Ping i240 (4-6 irons), Ping Blueprint S (7-PW)

Wedges – Ping S159 (50°, 54° and 60°)

Putter – Ping PLD Oslo

Ball – Titleist ProV1x