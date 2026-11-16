Rassie Erasmus on Prendergast citing: ‘I think there will be a technicality and he will play’

Rassie Erasmus’s announcement of the South African team to face Ireland next Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 4.40pm), which featured the return of Eben Etzebeth as one of five changes to the team which lost to France last Friday, was largely overshadowed by a tirade against his perceived injustices against the Springboks.

Uppermost among these, in one of several monologues, was the allegation that France committed 17 knee-drop tackles in their 21-19 win over the Springboks last Friday night, of which nine should have been picked by the TMO.

These claims were in response to him being asked about the citing against Sam Prendergast for a hip-drop tackle in Ireland’s win over Fiji, which in turn prompted him to forecast that the outhalf will escape suspension on a technicality.

“I am going to say the right words now ... I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play,” said Erasmus, who also referenced Tadhg Furlong being cleared at a hearing recently. “My gut feel is that he [Prendergast] will play on Saturday.”

Further clarifying his claims on frequency of unpunished knee-drop tackles in his side’s defeat last Friday night, Erasmus said: “I’m saying I know there’s a drive in world rugby currently that TMOs should stay out and not interrupt the game for a minute and a half, like the try we scored against France just before half-time and we thought we were 21-14.

“Then we got into the changing room and the players heads were down. ‘What’s wrong? We’re still in the game at 21-14.’ And they said: ‘No, the last try was disallowed.’ They [officials] came in for three minutes and then Lucu’s yellow card was only seven minutes because the clock didn’t stop.

France's scrumhalf Maxime Lucu leaves the pitch after receiving a yellow card against South Africa. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty

“So, Lucu was actually only seven minutes in the bin. So that’s fine that happened, but then there’s 17 knee-drop tackles and the TMO (Italian Matteo Liperini) doesn’t come in once.

“I’m not saying he’s wrong, I’m saying if he didn’t see it, it must be a technology problem.

“On numerous times we mentioned to the referee ‘we think there’s [been] a knee drop tackle’. I’m saying to you my feeling is that knee drop tackles are out. They happened 17 times in our game. Not one was penalised.

“And if the TMO didn’t see it, then maybe technology must be better. If he saw it and ignored it, what does that boil down to?

“So, all I’m asking is don’t take the TMOs out and discourage them to get involved. Then the wrong team will win and players will get injured. That’s all I’m saying.”

The 35-year-old Etzebeth, who was recently called up to the squad as an injury replacement and joined the squad on Monday of last week in Paris, will extend his record as the most-capped Springboks’ player to 148 Tests.

The number eight Cameron Hanekom comes in for Jasper Wiese, who received a red card during the loss to France in Paris, while Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw are named as the starting frontrow.

Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit – who all started against France in a late change before kick-off – are the frontrow replacements. Lock Lood de Jager comes in for Franco Mostert, while Marco van Staden joins Paul de Villiers as loose forward cover.

Grant Williams replaces Cobus Reinach as the backup scrumhalf, with utility back Canan Moodie taking Manie Libbok’s place as the backup outhalf after he missed a kickable conversion to draw the sides level in Paris.

South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth runs with the ball as Ireland's lock Joe McCarthy tries to tackle him. Photograph: Wikus de Wet/AFP via Getty

“It’s good to have him back,” Erasmus said of Etzebeth. “Last week was touch and go, and probably because he only landed the Monday morning, and we wanted to make sure he gets to training, and we weren’t sure about that. And because it was a six-day turnaround, we only really had two training sessions. It was a bit touch and go. Probably could have played [against France].

“We didn’t get the result, but it’s always nice to have the most capped Springbok ever. I think he’s gone 148 or 149 now, so it’s good to have him back.”

Reflecting on the last few days, Erasmus initially tried to be sanguine.

“Well, we also lose matches. We’ve lost in 2022 to France, we’ve lost to Ireland. I think last year was the first time in many years that we beat Ireland here. So, yeah, we’re not immune to losing.

“I think, like any other team, it’s terrible. Travel is not nice. Sunday is not nice. Well, Saturday in that case wasn’t nice because we played on a Friday night, you lose by two points.

“I think there were moments where we could have won the game, and then you start getting a little bit emotional, and then you get over that, and then you start looking at solutions and then it’s Monday and there’s a new game ahead. It wasn’t nice Saturday/Sunday, but it’s getting better. But the only way it will really be better is if we manage to pull through on Saturday.”

Erasmus repeatedly referred to the “respect” he and his team have for Ireland and Irish rugby, and admitted, ruefully, to a fairly mixed record in the Aviva Stadium.

“I haven’t won a lot in Dublin. When I coached Munster, we lost against the Scarlets in the Pro12 final. Munster lost against Leinster here most of the time, and then also in the European Cup semi-final against Saracens. So I didn’t have a lot of wins.

“I think as a player, we still played at the old stadium, I think we got one win ever. I love the vibe and I love the Irish people and I enjoy everything about the crowd. It’s definitely an atmosphere that compares to places like France and South Africa and New Zealand when it gets to that, but I can’t say it’s been a happy hunting ground,” he added with a wry smile.

South Africa: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg; Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortjé; Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Cameron Hanekom. Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie.