Gaelic Games

Hurling advisory group will not recommend any experimental rules for next year

The EAG, chaired by former Wexford and Cork manager John Meyler, feels more data is required before recommendations could be made

Hurling Expert Advisory Group chairman John Meyler speaking at Croke Park in Dublin last month. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Hurling Expert Advisory Group chairman John Meyler speaking at Croke Park in Dublin last month. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Gordon Manning
Mon Nov 16 2026 - 16:142 MIN READ

The Hurling Expert Advisory Group will not be recommending any of the current experimental rules be trialled further in next year’s intercounty leagues or championships.

The EAG, chaired by former Wexford and Cork manager John Meyler, feels more data is required before recommendations could be made on possibly introducing any of the trial rules.

Among the experimental rules currently in operation in the GAA’s Higher Education Division One league have been a regulation prohibiting consecutive handpasses, 65s to be taken from inside the team’s own half of the field – increasing the distance for the free-taker – and awarding two points for a converted sideline puck.

They have also been trialling a rule whereby three players from each team must remain between the 45 and 25-metre lines for puckouts, an increase in the number of steps permitted in possession from four to six while all handpasses will require a clear and definite striking action.

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Meyler would like to expose the trial rules to more public discourse and gather more figures before proposing any permanent changes – and has suggested using the experimental rules in club league competitions across the country next year as a possible way to achieve those ambitions.

However, the EAG will not be recommending any of the trial rules be used in the National Leagues or provincial and All-Ireland championships next year.

“We’ve had 10 games of hurling in the Higher Education and we’re very grateful to the higher education for those games,” says Meyler.

“However, we feel that we need more data, we need more evidence to back up what our recommendations are.

“We’ve looked at the recommendations ourselves and we’ve analysed them, we’ve evaluated them based on the first 10 games that we’ve looked at.

“We need to go further with more matches and to nationalise it, to put it more on a national scale where the public will be able to look at them and view them and see them on a national level.”

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
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