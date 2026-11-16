The striking thing about Heimir Hallgrímsson’s press conference after Saturday night’s defeat in Linz was how positive it was.

Losing a close game left Ireland with five points from a possible 15 in a section few had called the group of death.

Hallgrímsson has talked about how we aim to be the best team at set pieces, but we hardly created a moment of danger from 12 corners and conceded the only goal from one of Austria’s.

Certainly, the elements were there for negativity. Yet the overall mood seemed quite content, as though by creating and missing a couple of chances against a higher-ranked team with a good home record, we’d done as much as could reasonably be expected.

What explains this? Is it that we are a mature football nation that refuses to get carried away with the results of what are glorified international friendlies?

Unlikely. We are not so jaded with tournament glory that we can dismiss the Nations League as a nothing competition. Those who think it doesn’t mean anything should have seen Ralf Rangnick’s celebrations at the end. He’s already done four years as Austria coach, and he loves the job. This promotion will keep the Rangnick show on the road.

Before kick-off, Austria’s supporters had unfurled a banner running the width of the pitch: “Our goal is clear – Austria belongs in League A”. Labouring the point, the fans also held up a mosaic-tifo that read “>>A<<”.

Austria’s performance on the night did not scream “League A”, though, as Rangnick pointed out, they were missing 11 players, many of whom would have been in the starting line-up.

Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates after the Nations League match between Austria and Ireland in Linz, Austria, on November 14th. Photograph: Georg Hochmuth/ APA/AFP via Getty Images

The point is, this is how Austria thinks of themselves. Ireland fans don’t really go in for the pre-match motivational text-tifo, but if they ever did, it would be absurd for it to read “Ireland belongs in League A”.

We all know where Ireland belongs. We are, after all, League B’s only permanent residents. We are to League B what the Major is to Fawlty Towers. Every other one of the 12 founder members has been at some point either seduced by the delights of League A, cast down into the icy darkness of League C, or, in the case of Russia, kicked out of Uefa competitions altogether.

Of the original B-12, only Ireland abides. We were born in it, moulded by it. Ever since we escaped relegation in our first season because Uefa randomly decided not to have relegation that year, we have haunted League B; a spectral presence that resists all efforts at exorcism.

After so many years, you naturally become institutionalised. Like Brooks in Shawshank, the walls become your friends. Is it possible that we have developed feelings of actual love and loyalty towards League B? “I wish I knew how to quit you.”

Deep down, do we really want to get promoted? When England were relegated from League A and got drawn against us in 2024, we lost 7-0 on aggregate over two games. That didn’t feel good at all. Are we really that desperate to line up more of that sort of thing for ourselves?

Maybe we feel more comfortable in familiar surroundings, policing the lower borders of League B against the encroachment of League C rabble. Better luck next time, Bulgaria. Back to League C with you, Israel.

[ Ireland continue their trend of conceding gallingly ugly goalsOpens in new window ]

How to assess the particular football flavour of essence of B?

Two top players at the front and the back of the team. Without Troy Parrott (the second-top scorer in League B overall, behind only Viktor Gyökeres) and Caoimhín Kelleher, Ireland would certainly have been relegated.

Ireland's Finn Azaz during the Uefa Nations League fixture against Austria. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dara O’Shea has emerged as the best of the Irish defenders. His leadership and passing were sorely missed in the second match against Israel. We coped better with the absence of the captain, Nathan Collins, in the first four matches.

Collins projected calmness and assurance in the pre-match press conference in Linz on Friday, after a week in which media speculation had linked him with a move to Manchester United.

He gave away the corner from which Austria scored with a sloppy mistake. In such moments, the tall, confident Collins gives you the impression that he fears only one thing: the ball.

Back in 2024, in Hallgrímsson’s first campaign, Collins gave away the opening goal against Finland with a sloppy pass in build-up. “S**t happens” was Hallgrímsson’s phlegmatic reaction that night, after Ireland came back to win 2-1.

It keeps happening. In 2024, Collins was playing every minute of the Premier League campaign for Brentford: the only Premier League outfielder to achieve that in 2024/25. A formidable achievement.

[ Heimir Hallgrímsson unhappy with referee as Ireland fall to Austria defeatOpens in new window ]

Two years on, he’s started on the bench for Brentford’s last four league matches, with Keith Andrews currently preferring the pair of Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp van den Berg. There were a couple of moments in Linz where you wondered whether John Egan had really deserved to drop out of the team to make way for Collins. Nobody has recently linked Egan with a move to Manchester United, but he does usually manage to stay focused for 90 minutes.

Finn Azaz and Jayson Molumby complemented each other in midfield, with Azaz playing some good passes and Molumby bringing energy and aggression. Jack Moylan was less influential than he generally is for Cardiff, where he plays more off the left.

In a game where both sides looked there for the taking, Austria eventually seized one of their chances, while Ireland wasted theirs.

There is still a risk of being sucked upwards into the top division if we beat Kosovo, which would mean a promotion/relegation playoff against a League A side – potentially an old friend like Denmark or Greece, an up-and-comer like Norway or even a former superpower like Germany.

But if we replicate the hit-and-miss level we showed in Linz, we shouldn’t have too much to worry about.