Lee Reeves, the Limerick boxer who suffered a catastrophic brain injury during a fight in August, died on Monday.

The 31-year-old from Roxboro died with members of his family around him at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

It is understood he contracted an infection while recovering from injuries he sustained after being knocked out in the ring on August 1st during a fight with Gary Cully in Dublin’s 3Arena.

He was placed in an induced coma at Beaumont Hospital where he remained until he was transferred to UHL to be closer to his family and friends last month.

Family friend Catherine Slattery paid tribute to him.

Slattery, a Fianna Fáil city and county councillor, said: “Limerick is a very dark place tonight with the loss of Lee Reeves. Lee was not just a boxer that excelled in his career, he was a mental health advocate who highlighted mental health and how it can affect young people.

“Lee was a very proud Limerick man, he loved Limerick and its people and any chance he got to promote Limerick, he took it,” she said.

“Lee loved his family he was very proud of his dad, Tony, and he adored his sisters and his nieces and nephews and they in returned adored him.”

“Rest in peace El Champ you will be missed by us all.”

Lee Reeves underwent brain surgery in August and had shown some signs of improvement.

Jonathan O’Brien, a former boxer and trainer, who gave regular updates on Lee Reeves on his social media channels, and who had established up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical costs, posted a photograph of himself with the boxer on Facebook.

O’Brien posted a message with the photo which said: “Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end, we love you so much. Rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates, look over your sisters and your father, give them the strength to get true this we love you Lee.”

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, for which Lee Reeves was an ambassador and an active volunteer, paid tribute to him on Instagram, with a simple message and a photograph of a lit candle: “Rest In Peace Lee Reeves, Our Ambassador.”

The boxer had been a soldier with the 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks, completing his training in 2024.

He also made it to the latter stages of the BBC television show Survivor UK, in 2023.

He fought 18 professional bouts and won 16, including 11 by knockout.