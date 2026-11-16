Rory McIlroy focused on being best European golfer ever after eighth order of merit title

Rory McIlroy won’t be putting his clubs away just yet, with the Australian Open in a fortnight’s time next on his hit list. But, further down the line, the Northern Irishman – with an eighth Harry Vardon Trophy captured – has telegraphed his intentions to add further deeds to a hugely impressive career Curriculum Vitae.

“I want to go down as one of the greatest Europeans that’s ever played the game,” said McIlroy, who arguably is already in possession of such acclaim as the only player from Europe to achieve the Grand Slam and now equal with Colin Montgomerie as an eight-time winner of the DP World Tour’s order of merit.

For sure, one obvious box yet to be ticked is to ultimately pass Nick Faldo’s six Major wins. McIlroy went level with Faldo when defending the Masters this year.

“I feel like the theme of my career over the last few years is trying to get to a point where other people may consider me as the best European that’s ever played. Like that’s something that I would be very proud to have achieved, and getting to eight order of merits and matching Monty is probably a step to doing that.”

Now 37 years of age, McIlroy has mainly managed to stay fit and injury-free, aside from that ankle injury playing football back in 2015 which meant he was unable to defend the Claret Jug at St Andrews, and still has time on his side in his aim to further embellish that CV.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty

Next season will see him kick-start his year’s work back in Dubai, although McIlroy himself acknowledged that his attempt to turn eight into nine order of merits could be made far more difficult by the fact that the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will be fully committed to playing a full DP World Tour schedule while he will have to juggle between playing on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Rahm and Hatton have to wait for a year from their last LIV tournament before being allowed play again in regular PGA Tour events.

“Next year is going to be tough because you’ve got the likes of Jon and Tyrrell and some of these guys coming back and playing a full-time DP World Tour schedule. Obviously, I’ll be sort of bouncing around a little bit on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. So I think the Race to Dubai next year is going to be incredibly competitive.

“I reckon it’s going to be a little more difficult, not that it’s not difficult every year, but even more difficult next year with those guys playing a full-time schedule over here. I’ll just have to go out there and play well and accumulate points early. If I have to maybe beef up my schedule at the end of next year to try to compete with them, if I’m in with a close enough chance of doing it, I’ll do that.”

And while family life, especially given that his father Gerry is recuperating from a double-lung transplant surgery, remains the priority, McIlroy is eyeing up the possibility of securing another win – to go with his Masters – at the Australian Open to close out the tournament year.

“I’d love to win the Australian Open in a couple weeks’ time. That’s really the next goal, get that next win. I’ve played a lot of good golf this year, even though only winning once, it was a big one. It would be nice to cap the year off with a victory and win that Stonehaven Cup again,” said McIlroy, who won the Australian Open in 2013, one of 45 professional wins worldwide in his career.

McIlroy’s win in the Masters was his only success so far of 2026, but he also claimed three runners-up finishes and three third-placed finishes.

“You just have to take the positives from them and slight little tweaks here and there and turn those seconds into firsts,” he observed.

And McIlroy’s two-week period in the UAE came with financial rewards too, as he earned €507,025 for his third placed finish in Abu Dhabi and €1,147,458 for his runner-up finish in the Tour Championship in Dubai from where he also collected a further €1.8 million ($2 million) from the bonus pool for topping the order of merit.

McIlroy’s statistics on the DP World Tour 2026

Scoring – Stroke Average: 4th 69.37

Driving – Strokes Gained (Off the tee): 1st +1.14

Approach – Strokes Gained 17th +0.67

Around the Green – Strokes Gained 85th +0.04

Putting – Strokes Gained 121st -0.13