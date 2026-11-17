Fact To File (right) and Gaelic Warrior thrilled the crowd in last year's John Durkan in which the latter came out on top. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The weather theme that has dominated the jump racing season so far is set to feature again in advance of this weekend’s Grade One Punchestown action.

Some element of watering is expected to continue throughout the week to try to maintain current ground conditions in advance of a bumper “premiere weekend” that climaxes in Sunday’s John Durkan Chase.

That €150,000 highlight could mean a repeat of last year’s eye-catching clash between Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior and his Willie Mullins-trained stable companion Fact To File.

Mullins is also pointing the Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth at Saturday’s William Hill Morgiana. But whether the home of Irish National Hunt racing hosts a star-studded card looks to hinge on the skies.

Just how wildly unpredictable that can be was underlined at the home of British jumps racing at the weekend when Cheltenham went from wholesale quick going non-runners on Saturday to an inspection for waterlogging within the space of 24 hours.

It put Cheltenham officials in an uncomfortable spotlight that will have resonated with track authorities on both sides of the Irish Sea.

“I have sympathy for everyone involved in this game right now,” said Punchestown’s racing manager Richie Galway on Monday.

Ground conditions at the Co Kildare track are “good to yielding” on the hurdle and steeplechase tracks and “good” on the cross-country course.

A generally unsettled weather outlook for the week ahead includes the potential for up to 20mm of rainfall into Tuesday morning, although general climate unpredictability, and resultant pressures on whether to water, is a problem all tracks are battling with.

Trainer Gordon Elliott was critical of the ground at Down Royal a fortnight ago. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The watering question dominated the season’s first Grade One fixture at Down Royal over a fortnight ago when Gordon Elliott was particularly critical of the state of the ground.

“These are very strange times, and I understand trainers particularly don’t want to start their top winter horses on ground that’s, I’m not going to say quick, but a little bit more towards good than we invariably used to have at this time of year. It is difficult circumstances for everyone involved.

“If you were certain of what the seasons would be, you could adapt. The way the world is now, though, we’re not sure if we’re going to have a deluge of rain that makes you unraceable in 24 hours, or it becomes firm. And that’s at any time of the year. It’s difficult to adapt to,” said Galway.

Punchestown has watered for all five of its dates so far and is readying to do the same this week. The aim is to maintain current ground “at a minimum”.

“It’s not a great shock after the summer we had, but it has extended into the autumn to a much greater extent than anybody thought,” said Galway.

“There’s a great deal of uncertainty about the forecast, but I would expect something between 10-20mm tonight. If we get that, we’ll be in good shape for the weekend. I would be confident between the forecast rainfall and our ability to water through the week that we will maintain things, at a minimum.

Last year's John Durkan win with Gaelic Warrior was an eighth success in 10 years in the race for Willie Mullins. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

“In general terms, it’s obvious from feedback from the industry that people would like the ground a little slower than that. So, I would hope we can get it good to yielding, yielding in places or yielding, good to yielding,” he added.

That’s very different from the surface for last year’s Durkan, which was officially soft to heavy and meant Gaelic Warrior ultimately got the better of a memorable finish with Fact To File by a neck. It was an eighth success in 10 years in the race for Mullins.

Gaelic Warrior went on to a hugely impressive blue riband success at Cheltenham. Although Fact To File missed Cheltenham – due to the ground – he’d previously beaten Gaelic Warrior in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival. Heart Wood, fourth in the Durkan, landed the Ryanair at Cheltenham.

Heart Wood will skip the Durkan this time but could have a cross-channel task this weekend. Henry de Bromhead’s star is one of 13 entries for Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock. Heart Wood is also in the mix for the Grade Two Chase that highlights Ascot’s card on the same day.