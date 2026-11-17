Ireland's Owen Elding takes the ball forward during last Friday's 1-0 defeat to Finland in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship playoff first leg in Tampere. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

2027 E urop e an Und e r-21 Championships playo ff , s e cond-l e g: R e public o f Ir e land v F inland, Turn e rs Cross, Cork, 5.45pm – Liv e on Virgin M e dia Two

Despite trailing 1-0 after a snow-hit first leg in Tampere last Friday, Ireland have the quality to turn it around in the return leg and reach their first European Under-21 Championship finals.

Jim Crawford has had three full campaigns to qualify for the European Championships since he replaced Stephen Kenny as under-21 manager in 2020. The best chance before this match at Turners Cross came in 2022, when Ireland lost a playoff to Israel on penalties in Tel Aviv.

Qualification for the Euros is not the only method of assessing Crawford’s six years in charge. It would help, of course, but consistently matching nations like Norway, Italy and England before supplying the senior squad with well-rounded professionals is his primary aim.

In that sense, his 25 wins and 15 defeats from 53 matches, with a plus-17 goal difference, indicates a favourable return.

The former Shelbourne midfielder has also displayed an ability to learn from setbacks, as shown by the seven-game unbeaten run that followed last year’s 4-0 loss away to Andorra.

Proof that the under-21 squad is fulfilling its function comes from the type of player it produces. Take the 2022 side that lost to Israel. Evan Ferguson and Aaron Connolly had already broken into Kenny’s senior squad before dropping down for the playoff. Former Sligo Rovers forward Owen Elding – now of Hibernian – is filling a similar role in 2026.

Ireland manager Jim Crawford after last Friday's 1-0 first-leg defeat to Finland in Tampere. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

The 2022 group supplied current Ireland internationals in Finn Azaz, Jake O’Brien and Conor Coventry. It also helped the careers of Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher, St Patrick’s Athletic captain Joe Redmond and Bohemians playmaker Dawson Devoy.

If the likes of Elding, Rory Finneran, Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Jamie Mullins and Kaiserslautern defender Alex Murphy can live up to their potential, then Crawford will be coaching next summer at the tournament in Albania and Serbia.

Finneran, on loan at Notts County from Newcastle United, is only 18. Despite his tender years, the Manchester-born midfielder was so impressive at a training camp in Spain in May that Heimir Hallgrímsson capped him against Grenada for the senior Ireland team. Playing alongside Mullins and Jacob Devaney, the midfield trio are expected to outclass the Finns.

Finland recently beat Spain at home and they looked the better team for long stretches of last Friday’s first leg, with Onni Helén’s headed goal before half-time highlighting a rare positional error by defender Seán Grehan.

More is expected from Tommy Lonergan, who shot the lights out at Waterford this season, finishing with 18 goals. Lonergan has form on the international stage, scoring a brace in the impressive 3-1 defeat of Lee Carsley’s England last month.

Irish football is not short of young and talented centre forwards, and though Mason Melia is unavailable, Lonergan might have started against Finland even if the Tottenham Hotspur youngster was fit.

Ireland defender Alex Murphy deals with Finland's attacking threat as well as the snow in last Friday's 1-0 first-leg defeat in Tampere. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

Crawford must be tempted to start the Italian-born Matteo Egan and Trent Kone-Doherty as the wing backs after the pair caused problems for Finland off the bench.

Mullins, Finneran and Elding have the range to punish Finland from outside the box while Murphy, Grehan and Lonergan offer a threat from setpieces.

It’s over to Crawford to try and strike the balance, with a big prize on the line.

If Ireland turn around the 1-0 deficit and seal their place in next June’s tournament, it will solidify their status among the best 16 nations in Europe. That in itself would be clear progress.

Ireland (possible): Jauny; Gallagher, Grehan, Murphy; Egan, Finneran, Devaney, Kone-Doherty; Elding, Mullins; Lonergan.