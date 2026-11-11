Republic of Ireland v Austria and Kosovo: Match details, team news, and what’s at stake

What’s happening?

The Republic of Ireland will play Austria and Kosovo in the two remaining group fixtures in the Nations League.

Where and when?

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side are away to Austria on Saturday, with the game in Linz to kick-off at 7.45pm Irish time, before hosting Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm).

What’s at stake?

Where Ireland finish in their group, and the outcome of a subsequent promotion/relegation playoff (to be played in March), will determine what tier Ireland play in for the next Nations League.

Top the group, they’ll be promoted to League A; finish second, and Ireland will have a chance at promotion via a playoff against a third/fourth-place League A side; while a last-place finish would mean Ireland would have to beat a League C runner-up in a playoff to avoid relegation.

But more importantly, the standings at the end of the group stages will also determine the seedings for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw, which will take place next month. A better finish in the group, a better seeding in the draw.

Where do Ireland stand?

Ireland are third in Group B3 with five points from their four fixtures so far: an opening 1-0 defeat away to Kosovo, a 3-0 win over Israel in Hungary, and draws against Austria and Israel in Dublin.

Kosovo also have five points but are ahead in the standings due to the head-to-head result. Austria, with two wins and two draws, are top of the group on eight points, while Israel are bottom of the table on two points.

Team news

Hallgrímsson named his squad last week for the upcoming fixtures.

Nathan Collins returns after the calf injury that sidelined him for the last camp, while Josh Cullen misses out after an extended absence following knee surgery.

Nathan Collins and Finn Azaz during a training session at Abbotstown on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Jake O’Brien (Everton), James Abankwah (Watford), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Harvey Vale (QPR), Finn Azaz (Southampton).

Forwards: Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Rocco Vata (Watford).

Where can I watch the games?

Both games will be televised live on RTÉ 2. For those outside the Republic, both games will be streamed on Prime Video UK.

The Irish Times will also have live updates of both games, as well as news, reaction and analysis from our team of writers.

Are tickets still available for the game at the Aviva?

Tickets are still available for the match against Kosovo. Under-16 tickets are priced at €30 (must be purchased with an adult ticket), family tickets (two adults, two children) are €40 per person, and adult ticket prices start from €60.