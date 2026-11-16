Fiji's Inoke Ravuiwasa connects with James McNabney's head as the Ireland player moved towards the try line during last Saturday's Nations Championship match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The road between La Rochelle and Bordeaux was busy when it happened. With no warning, our car suddenly lost most of its power, developing a scary and continuous clunking noise in the process. I managed to coax the vehicle to the exit ramp and it was eventually towed away – the diagnosis was that the injectors had failed.

So, when the pundits described Ireland’s performance against Fiji as “clunky”, it was a good word to use – the team’s injectors were out of sorts for far too long. But don’t be surprised if they fix the problem in time for the Springboks’ visit. Ireland know they’ll need all cylinders firing perfectly, and then some.

The match will be controlled by Englishman Christophe Ridley, who will need to bring his A+ game. This contest will, by far, be the biggest challenge he has faced. Ireland will remember him from their 2025 Triple Crown-winning match in Cardiff. A critical call that day came when the referee sent Garry Ringrose to the bunker, rather than issuing a straight red, crucially enabling Bundee Aki to replace him after 20 minutes.

Last Saturday, Australian referee Angus Gardner was in charge, which meant a lot of chatter that eventually became white noise. He was accompanied by his enthusiastic TMO, Scotland’s Mike Adamson, who was hardly any better than when he used to be entrusted with the whistle.

When Jamison Gibson-Park was judged to have dropped the ball in the act of scoring, it was a tight enough call. But as he tried to touch down, he was scragged around the neck by Lekima Tagitagivalu. A clear penalty try, but the TMO thought otherwise.

Then, when James McNabney was heading for the try line he was felled by Inoke Ravuiwasa, and the latter was correctly binned. It was penalty try number two – but once again Adamson overruled me. Quite bewilderingly, he also ruled out a try by Nick Timoney when it looked a very clear score; easier to award it than not.

Gardner gets no absolution for these decisions as he is supposed to take ownership of them. So while the match officials did not alter the result, their overall performance left a heck of a lot to be desired. They will thank their lucky stars Ireland won.

Referee Angus Gardner shows a yellow card to Inoke Ravuiwasa of Fiji during last Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The weekend had started off with France v South Africa. It was wonderful, horrible, attritional and terrific, all at the same time. The degree of refereeing difficulty was off the charts, and the arbiter, Andrea Piardi, certainly had his work cut out. Just when we’d hoped the levels of brutal physicality had reached maximum, along came this match.

Not for the first time, Jasper Wiese was dismissed for a dangerous clear-out; Kalvin Gourgues was on the receiving end. And Lood de Jager, a man mountain, was fortunate to escape with a yellow card for a hit on a much smaller player, Maxime Lucu. Neither of these acts showed even a scintilla of respect for their opponents. Rugby’s values are shredded when these things happen, and a match of sublime skills suffered because of it.

The scrum was shambolic, from the get-go until hostilities ceased. Piardi reset, cajoled, sanctioned and warned, all to no avail. France coughed up the penalties and South Africa probably got away with murder. Well, they certainly did on one occasion when they slewed the scrum around. It’s hard to know what tactics are being employed by a team which is so totally dominant, but, even going forward before a collapse, they were doubtfully squeaky clean.

The referee will take some stick for not following through on a clear warning to France. But I’ve sympathy with him on this one. The scrum should not be part of a warning for general repeated infringements – it should be treated separately. Then, yes, a bit later on, it looked like a card was necessary, but would it have solved the problem? Not a chance.

France's Kalvin Gourgues falls to the ground after a high clearout by South Africa's Jasper Wiese (not pictured) during last Friday's Nations Championship match at Stade de France, Paris. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa will discuss a disallowed try by Kurt-Lee Arendse. Matteo Liperini, a very busy TMO, decided that the backline had not been the required 10m back as they advanced to receive a long lineout throw. It’s a law which, in the past, saw some leeway allowed to the throwing team, rather than applying a microscopic approach.

Until Saturday, Wales had gone 73 years without beating New Zealand. Though they did come exceedingly close in 1978, when a late penalty awarded by English referee Roger Quittenton caused their downfall, despite the untouched New Zealander, Andy Haden, flinging himself out of the lineout. It can now be consigned to the mists of time, and the referee may well receive a posthumous pardon.

Wales won the try count 5-4 in Cardiff, but the tackle count won the match. It was a remarkable defensive effort that saw them rack up a quite extraordinary 346 tackles to New Zealand’s 125.

Frenchman Pierre Brousset was in charge, and hopefully the All Blacks won’t point a finger at him – the win was fair and square. But there was another penalty, similar to the one that denied South Africa a try. In a defensive lineout, Wales threw long, over the top and one of the referee’s assistants decreed that the home side had advanced too soon. If that had led to a New Zealand try, then the punishment would have been far greater than the crime.

Rugby is the national sport of Wales, an integral part of their culture and tradition. They have been starved of something to sing about for far too long, so hopefully this will be a turning point.