Kevin McStay, chair of the Football Expert Advisory Group, says the four-point goal has been well received throughout its trial in the Higher Education Division One Ryan Cup. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kevin McStay says the four-point goal has retained “significant popularity” throughout the current trial window, with his Football Expert Advisory Group (EAG) recommending it be used in next year’s intercounty competitions.

It is the most significant of six EAG recommendations that will go before Central Council this weekend.

They are also proposing five technical changes: Allowing six subs instead of five; Extending the 40-metre arc to the endline; Alignment of advancement frees for dissent, Kickout infractions or breaches to the 13-metre line; Denial of a goal-scoring opportunity whereby a fouled player does not have to be in possession of the ball; A player’s foot must be on or behind the line when taking a sideline kick.

But among the 11 rules currently being trialled in the GAA’s Higher Education Division One Ryan Cup, several are to be put on ice. They include the limit on consecutive hand-passes, prohibiting fisted points, the backcourt rule and kickouts only having to travel beyond 13 metres.

The rules will continue to be trialled in the remaining Ryan Cup games but the EAG needed to have recommendations drawn up before briefing the GAA’s Management Committee on Monday night.

Proposals will go before Central Council this weekend, with a view to the four-point goal continuing on a trial basis in next year’s National League and All-Ireland championship.

If the recommendations are supported, provincial councils would be expected to also trial four-point goals in their pre-league competitions – O’Byrne Cup, FBD League, McGrath Cup and McKenna Cup.

“The four-point goal retained significant popularity right throughout the process,” says McStay, chairman of the EAG.

“It’s very important to have great data and the data has been positive on this but if the public don’t like it, it’s going to be a very hard sell. The four-point goal has been popular.”

In the 2025 Ryan Cup, across the 31 games there were an average of 3.6 goals per game.

After 28 games in this year’s competition (the semi-finals and final are still to be played), there have been an average of 4.7 goals per game – an increase of about 30 per cent.

“Our big fear [following the introduction of the two-pointer] was the devaluing of the goal,” continues McStay.

“And so to retain the primacy of the goal, the most exciting moment in a game, we felt increasing it to four would achieve that.

“And certainly it will add to the end-game scenarios. Even a six-point lead with two minutes to go now is no guarantee because it could be reduced to two points with a goal.

“The underlining principle was that the difficulty of a score should be reflected in the dividend – the more difficult it is to get something, the higher the reward should be.”

The five technical recommendations could be adopted by Central Council and put into rule but the four-point goal would require a vote at congress to be introduced permanently. If the four-point goal trial goes ahead, a special congress next autumn would likely be required.

Darragh Beirne scores Mayo's first goal in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final victory against Kerry at Croke Park in July. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

McStay and his fellow committee members felt they needed more evidence and robust testing to consider putting any of the other rules forward for further experimentation.

Given the nature of winter football, heavy pitches, the different approaches of the college teams – some had trained extensively with the new rules, others hadn’t – there were many variables to consider.

There is a feeling they didn’t “have enough data” and that some of the rules weren’t “battle-hardened” enough in competitive fare to be kept on the table at this juncture.

But McStay stresses that without the Higher Education Committee (HEC), none of this trial window would have been possible.

“The HEC and chairman Benny Hurl have been superb partners for us. If we didn’t have the Ryan Cup, where do we collect the data? They’ve been excellent partners.”

The limit of three consecutive hand-passes had a noticeable impact but the restriction led to some unintended consequences.

“I use the analogy that we come up with a really excellent drug that cures a certain predicament but when we bring 100 patients to test it, the side effects are killing them. It’s a bit like that.

“We know the limit on the hand-passes has obviously reduced dramatically the ratio of hand-passes in games.

“And while we’re delighted that we now know it does work, and we’d expect to see that trend continue if we tried it at a higher level, the problem is the side effects have been optically horrible.

“Referees and players are struggling to keep count. And if a player makes an error, sometimes it’s compounded by the referee missing the error, letting it go to four or calling it up after two, which is very human and to be expected.

“But then you also have these reset, clunky five-metre footpasses and they’re not pretty at all. So it hasn’t really reduced the lateral play that we’d hoped for.

“And we said at the outset that the threshold was going to be savagely high for proposals to make it through. The only one that we could stand over in terms of proposing was the four-point goal.”

As for the fisted point, McStay feels the four-point goal could also tackle that issue.

“It’s our belief that the four-point goal will dilute the score by hand or fist organically.”