Jon Rahm’s LIV exit set to trigger mass exodus of players from stricken tour

Confirmation that Jon Rahm will play no part in LIV Golf in its post-Saudi Arabian form is likely to be only the start of a mass exodus from the breakaway circuit.

A bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday heard Rahm’s lawyer say “unacceptable” terms proposed by LIV 2.0 mean the Spaniard will shortly walk away from a tour which has lingering hopes of continuing as a going concern. Rahm’s departure from LIV, which he joined in 2023, was inevitable, but still a significant blow and moment in time given his status in his sport.

“Mr Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0 and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” the two-time Major winner’s attorney, John Beck, said.

The expectation from those with knowledge of the LIV situation is that a batch of other players including Northern Ireland golfer Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Adrian Meronk will also flee the scene when legalities permit. The initial habitat for those players, from the start of next season, is likely to be the DP World Tour. LIV faces a race against time to earn commitment from players of even average quality in its mission to continue with 75-man events into 2027.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) abruptly confirmed in April it will end funding of LIV at the end of 2026. It is estimated the PIF spent more than $5 billion (€4.46 billion) on the project, which was intended to challenge golf’s established tours. LIV entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US last month, which was always likely to facilitate the departure of big names such as Rahm. They had signed for LIV on multiyear, multimillion dollar contracts which had become unaffordable.

Rahm’s representatives are “in advanced discussions for a consensual separation agreement” with LIV. Documents listing creditors had previously shown that Rahm had an unsecured claim of $7.5 million (€6.7 million).

Northern Ireland golfer Tom McKibbin in action during a LIV Golf event in South Korea. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The status of Bryson DeChambeau, LIV’s remaining marquee name, is unclear. DeChambeau is known to have little appetite to return to the PGA Tour in the US, with that sentiment thought to be mutual. DeChambeau’s preference has always been an elongated version of LIV but that competitive model remains open to much question.

LIV Golf, along with BC Partners Credit, has been outwardly bullish about its future. “Our goal is to facilitate LIV Golf’s emergence from the restructuring process on sound financial footing and with renewed momentum heading into the 2027 season,” said Ted Goldthorpe, partner and head of BC Partners Credit, in a statement.

An immediate winner from this mess is likely to be the DP World Tour. Golfers are expected to gravitate towards that circuit for 2027 as a means to potentially play their way back on to the PGA Tour. LIV has already cut ties with all but a skeleton staff.

LIV entered into a formal restructuring support agreement with BC Partners Credit on Tuesday. Full detail of that, including potentially $300 million (€268 million) financing, remains unclear.

Scott O’Neil, LIV’s chief executive, said: “We believe deeply in the future of this league and in the opportunity to build something distinctive alongside our players. We’re delivering on our major milestones and while there is still work ahead, today marks meaningful progress toward a player-owned, team-focused, truly global league that complements the wider game and creates new opportunities for players, fans, partners, and the next generation of golfers.”

Rahm withdrew from this week’s Spanish Open in Madrid in order to remain at home as his wife, Kelley, is expecting their fourth child. He previously settled a dispute with the DP World, formerly European, Tour which could have impacted his future Ryder Cup involvement. – Guardian